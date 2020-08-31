3D METAL PRINTING MACHINES MARKET SCOPE, TECHNICAL ADVANCEMENT, GROWTH ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2028 | KEY PLAYERS- 3D SYSTEMS, RENISHAW, STRATASYS, ARCAM, EOS, MATERIALISE

The 3D Metal Printing Machines Market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for 3D metal printing machines on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the 3D metal printing machines market.

The powder form of the metal has the ability to form high-density products with complex geometries, which are used to manufacture engine parts and components. These products are generally strong and can withstand wear for a longer time. Thus, the increase in the demand for these products has increased the demand for metals in the powder form.

The aerospace & defense industry is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the 3D printing metals market during the forecast period

Metal 3D printing is used to print fuel nozzles and other critical engine components that require high precision and accuracy in the aerospace & defense industry. 3D printing reduces the overall weight of an aircraft and thereby the fuel consumption gets reduced. 3D printing metals are also used to manufacture specific brackets for satellites without altering the mold designs and manufacturing process. The increasing demand for critical engineering and fabrication applications in the aerospace & defense industry is driving the segment.

Objectives of this Report:

o To estimate the market size for 3D metal printing machines market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in 3D metal printing machines market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the 3D metal printing machines market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of 3D metal printing machines market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

North America is considered as the major regional market for 3D printing metals. Most of the research activities and new product developments have been confined to North America, and this will be the most dominant region as compared to other regions. The 3D printing metals market in the Asia Pacific region remains the fastest-growing market.

Historic back-drop for 3D metal printing machines market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the 3D metal printing machines market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major Companies: 3D Systems, Arcam, EOS, Renishaw, EnvisionTEC, Materialise, Sciaky, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, SLM Solutions, Concept Laser

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Powder Bed Fusion

o Electron Beam Melting

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering

By Application:

o Automotive

o Aerospace

o Medical

o Construction

o Industrial

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Product

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by Application

