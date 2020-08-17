Global Gangrene Treatment Market Analysis by Growth, segmentation, performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2026|Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Teligent, ALLERGAN, Akorn, Nimble Pharmaceuticals, AtoxBio
The gangrene treatment report is the most important, selective, sensible and excellent statistical surveying report contingent on the business needs. Expanding commonness of this market report features the significant business development drivers, difficulties, openings and restrictions for the main vital participants. This statistical surveying report additionally distinguishes and examinations the developing patterns alongside significant driving variables, difficulties and openings in the market. The gangrene treatment statistical surveying report evaluates the progressing just as future execution of the market notwithstanding fresh out of the box new patterns in the market. This report gives the more extensive point of view of the commercial center with its complete market experiences and examination which facilitates enduring and prevailing in the market.
Global gangrene treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing population with prevalence of infectious diseases such as gangrene and rising demand of treatment therapies are the key factors for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in global gangrene treatment market are Antidote Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt, MediPurpose Private Limited, Advanced Tissue, pluristem, Rexgenero Ltd, LimFlow SA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Teligent, ALLERGAN, Akorn, Nimble Pharmaceuticals, AtoxBio, Dasman Diabetes Institute, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Behring among others.
Key Development in the Market:
In September 2018, Antidote Therapeutics received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for ATI-1013, an anti-nicotine monoclonal antibody that is used for treatment of Buerger’s Disease. This disease condition leads to development of gangrene by reduction of blood flow at the affected sites and damaging the tissues. This drug is intended to be safe and effective treatment option for the disease
In February 2018, Mallinckrodt began phase I trial of Mallinckrodt C9T1, a genetically modified skin tissue used for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). DFUs are the major reasons for development of diabetic gangrene. The development of this technology will bring a newer therapeutic option for treatment of gangrene and may remove the requirement of amputations in many severe cases
Market Drivers
Increasing cases of severe traumatic injury has prevail the rate of gas gangrene which is driving the market growth
High demand for advanced wound therapies is boosting the market growth
Rising cases of diabetes and its related complications also propels the growth of this market
Healthcare expenditure for infectious diseases treatment in developed countries acts as a market driver
Market Restraints
Dearth of proper treatment for the disease is restraining the market growth
High cost associated with treatment and management of the conditions hinders the growth of the market
Lack of healthcare facilities in many developing and under-developed countries will impede the market growth
Segmentation: Global Gangrene Treatment Market
By Type
Dry Gangrene
Wet Gangrene
Internal Gangrene
Others
By Therapy Type
Larval Debridement Therapy
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Others
By Treatment
Medication
Amputation
Surgery
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Injectable
Topical
Others
By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Distribution Channels
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
