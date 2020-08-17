The global Micro Turbines market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Micro Turbines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Increasing demand for clean energy is expected to be major during factor for market during forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of oil is expected to hinder the growth of market. However, limited testing facilities, is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The Global Micro Turbines Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020to 2026.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Ansaldo Energia

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Eneftech Innovation

Bladon Jets

FlexEnergy

Brayton Energy, LLC

Micro turbine technology B.V.

Aurelia Turbines Oy

ICR Turbine Engine Corporation

Bowman Power

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

12–50 KW

50–250 KW

250–500 KW

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

Combined Heat & Power (CHP)

Standby Power

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Target Audience:

Micro Turbines Manufacturers & Technology Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology and Scope

3 Global Micro Turbines Market — Market Overview

4 Global Micro Turbines Market — Industry Trends

5 Global Micro Turbines Market — Power rating Outlook

6 Global Micro Turbines Market — Application Outlook

7 Global Micro Turbines Market — End user Outlook

8 Global Micro Turbines Market — By Regional Outlook

9 Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

