Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Major Progress with Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

The Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market was valued at US$ xx in 2019, prior to COVID-19. Whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) is projected to grow from US$ xx million in 2020, and is projected to reach xx by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Product values are estimated based on manufacturers’ revenue.

The report offers detailed coverage of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

In addition to this data, the report provides insight into drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market are discussed.

The market is segmented by types:

Centralized Controlled VPP

Decentralized Controlled VPP

It can be also divided by applications:

Defense

Government

Commercial

And this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market for 2015-2025. In this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading company.

DONG Energy

Duke Energy

RWE

Alstom Grid

Bosch

GE Digital Energy

IBM

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ENBALA Power Networks

Joule Assets

Power Analytics

Power Assure

Spirae

Ventyx/ABB

Viridity Energy

Comverge

Consert

Cooper Power Systems/Eaton

Customized Energy Solutions

EnerNOC

Report Includes:

– xx data tables and xx additional tables

– An overview of global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market

– An detailed key players analysis across regions

– Analyses of global market trends, with historical data, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Insights into regulatory and environmental developments

– Information on the supply and demand scenario and evaluation of technological and investment opportunities in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including DONG Energy, Duke Energy, RWE, Alstom Grid, Bosch…..

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

