The Global PSIM Market 2020 Industry is a class of software that offers a platform for applications created by middleware developers, designed to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and devices and control them through one comprehensive user interface.

Increasing government initiatives for smart cities are major factors driving the PSIM market across the globe. However, high deployment and integration costs are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: CNL Software Limited, Qognify Inc., Vidsys, AxxonSoft, Verint Systems, Genetec, LenelS2, Advancis Pty Ltd, VIDEONEXT Network Solutions, Ela-Soft GmbH, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International PLC, Prysm Software, NEC Corporation, Tyco International Ltd., Intergraph Corporation, VideoNEXT.

No. of Pages 121

The global PSIM market is primarily segmented by type, Deployment, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Solution

* Services

Based on deployment, the market is divided into:

* On-premise

* Cloud

Based on the end use, the market is segmented into:

* BFSI

* Transportation and Logistics

* Government and Defense

* Retail

* Energy and Utilities

* Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin PSIM by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

