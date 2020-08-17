The Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market 2020 Industry Hormonal imbalance disorders, including menopause, are the key factors driving the market for hormone replacement therapy. The female body undergoes several types of hormonal changes. Hormone levels get altered with growing age, leading to various disorders and diseases.

Certain challenges faced due to hormonal imbalance are weight gain, fatigue, memory decline, low libido, and muscle loss. Menopausal females are the leading population base influencing the market. The average starting age of menopause amongst women is around 45 to 50 years. In menopausal women, the hormonal levels of progesterone & estrogen decrease considerably.

According to the studies conducted by agencies such as the Rose Research, the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), and Therapeutic MD, around one million women in the U.S. are currently opting for hormone replacement therapy and the number is expected to reach around 2.5 million in the near future. The increasing number of women who are about to reach menopause along with the widening of the menopausal window to 40 to 55 years is expected to lead the hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan Laboratories, Merck and Co., Novo Nordisk, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Genentech.

The global Hormone Replacement Therapy market is primarily segmented by type, Route of Administration, Disease Type, and region.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into:

* Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

* Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

* Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy

* Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy

Based on Route of Administration, the market is divided into:

* Oral

* Parenteral

* Transdermal

* Others

Based on the Disease Type, the market is segmented into:

* Menopause

* Hypothyroidism

* Male Hypogonadism

* Growth Hormone Deficiency

* Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Hormone Replacement Therapy by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

