MRSA Drugs Industry studies bacteria commonly found on nose or skin of healthy people. MRSA i.e., methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, is thus a type of staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to beta-lactam antibiotic called methicillin. MRSA strains do not respond to methicillin treatment. Around 1% of the population carrying staphylococcus aureus on their nose or skin are infected by MRSA. The infection causes skin and tissue infection, and is transmitted by direct skin-to-skin contact.

This report focuses on the MRSA Drugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a skin infection that occurs mostly in hospitals and healthcare facilities. It is treated with commonly-used antibiotics and is highly contagious. This infection is difficult to treat because it is sometimes resistant to commonly-used antibiotics such as methicillin.

MRSA Drugs Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Allergan, Merck, Pfizer, Theravance Biopharma, Absynth Biologics, AmpliPhi Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Baxter, Cellceutix, Cempra, CrystalGenomics, Debiopharm, Galapagos, GSK, YORIN Pharmaceutical, Lytix Biopharma, Melinta Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics and NovaDigm Therapeutics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tetracycline

Folate antagonist

Cephalosporin

Lipopeptides

Oxazolidinone

Lipoglycopeptide

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Research

Clinic

Other

