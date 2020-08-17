Nasal Cannula Industry studies the patient interface to provide supplementary oxygen and has also been effectively adapted for use in perinatal and pediatric respiratory care. Huge amounts of population are affected by nosocomial infections, which can lead to death. This drives the demand for single-use nasal cannula in various developed countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK.

This report focuses on the Nasal Cannula in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The patients who are administered with reusable nasal cannulas are highly vulnerable to risks such as cross-contamination that can eventually lead to hospital-acquired infections. These infections are commonly referred to as nosocomial infections.

Single-use nasal cannulas are sterile and trusted devices. The adoption of the single-use nasal cannula is further increasing in hospitals and medical facilities because they are cost-effective and minimize the risk of contamination and infections.

The worldwide market for Nasal Cannula is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Nasal Cannula Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Flexicare Medical

Medin Medical Innovations

Salter Labs

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Low-flow nasal cannula

High-flow nasal cannula

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

