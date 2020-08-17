Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Industry studies are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/617218

This report studies the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors.

Inquire more or asks any questions about this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/617218

The global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone and ZTE

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Purchase Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/617218 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS), with sales, revenue, and price of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.