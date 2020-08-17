Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Industry studies the combination of communications and collaboration technologies. As the framework gives cloud capabilities along with secure on-site storage of critical data, the model is witnessing rapid adoption by enterprises wanting to implement UCC systems.

This report studies the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Telephony platforms are expected to hold a significant market share of over 25% by 2024 owing to large scale deployment of telephony applications across enterprises in various sectors as a primary communication medium to enable real-time business communication. IP phones segment will secure a larger share of the telephony market over the forecast period as they have numerous benefits over analog phones and cost much less than traditional telephone services.

Collaboration market will witness fastest growth over the timeline owing to the advent of highly sophisticated collaboration systems which facilitate meetings involving members from business units located at diverse geographic locations.

Cloud-based UCC market will witness favorable growth between 2018 and 2025 owing to growing popularity and adoption of cloud computing technology across businesses in varied sectors ranging from IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare and public services. Hybrid model will experience accelerated growth during the timeline.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C).

Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, 8×8, Aastra Technologies, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, BroadSoft, Configure, Corex, CSC, Damovo, Dell, Genesys, HP, Juniper Networks, Logitech International, Orange, Polycom, RingCentral, ShoreTel, Toshiba, Verizon and GENBAND

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Collaboration

Telephone

Unified messaging

Conferencing

Services and tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Enterprise collaboration

Enterprise telephony

Contact center

