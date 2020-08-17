MRI SYSTEMS Industry studies a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body in both health and disease.

This report focuses on the MRI Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Though used primarily in diagnosing disorders in the central nervous system in radiosurgery for the treatment of intracranial tumors and arteriovenous malformations, MRI imaging techniques are now also being used for the diagnosis of cardiac and breast diseases.

This led to the development of MRI-compatible pacemakers that offer increased patient safety and procedure accuracy in patient screening, which will in turn, fuel the growth of the MRI systems market.

The worldwide market for MRI Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

MRI SYSTEMS Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems

Advanced Imaging Research

Biophan Technologies

Bruker

Esaote

Fonar

Hitachi Medical Systems

Mindray

Neusoft

Ningbo Jansen NMR Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Open MRI systems

Closed MRI systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Low-field strength

Mid-field strength

High-field strength

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global MRI SYSTEMS Market.

Chapter 1: Describe MRI SYSTEMS Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of MRI SYSTEMS, with sales, revenue, and price of MRI SYSTEMS, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of MRI SYSTEMS, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven MRI SYSTEMS market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe MRI SYSTEMS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

