MRAM Industry studies a type of memory technology that uses electron spin to store information. This memory type can replace DRAM and SRAM and has the potential to become the universal memory. MRAM combines the densities of storage memory with the speed of SRAM and is nonvolatile and power efficient. Due to the rising demand for fast, low power consuming, scalable, and nonvolatile memory devices, the global market for MRAM will grow in the future.

This report studies the MRAM market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MRAM market by product type and applications/end industries.

On account of the rising demand for fast, scalable, low power consuming, and non-volatile memory devices, especially in the automotive, enterprise storage, and aerospace and defense sectors, the global market for magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) is likely to gain significant impetus over the forthcoming years.

MRAM is a type of nonvolatile memory that utilizes magnetic charges for storing data instead of electric charges as in the case of DRAM and SRAM technologies. MRAM offers the added advantage of higher density in terms of writing and reading speed. In addition, MRAM retains the data even when turned off and consumes less amount of electricity, unlike DRAM and SRAM.

MRAM has features of both static random-access memory (SRAM) and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). Thus, it is useful in designing flexible circuits for different devices.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MRAM.

MRAM Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Avalanche Technology

Crocus Nanoelectronics

Everspin Technologies

CANON ANELVA

Cobham

Crocus Technology

FUJITSU

Honeywell

SK Hynix

Spin Transfer Technologies

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Toggle MRAM

STT-MRAM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Enterprise storage

Consumer electronics

Robotics

Aircraft and defense

