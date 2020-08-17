Global Automotive HVAC Market (2020-2028) | Key Market Players: Delphi Automotive LLP, Valeo SA, Sanden Corporation

Automotive HVAC Market is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2028

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Automotive HVAC Market.

According to the report the automotive HVAC market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to rising demand for comfort and fuel efficiency. Technological advances and R&D activities drive the production of fuel efficient and environmentally friendly HVAC devices combined with innovative designs to reduce the weight and size of systems for greater flexibility result to increase automotive HVAC market.

What drives the global automotive HVAC market?

The global automotive HVAC market is driven by innovation, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly HVAC technologies coupled with increasing demand for passenger vehicles around the world. The growing disposable income and preference for luxurious and convenient travel is expected to improve the HVAC demand for the automotive.

The main factors driving the demand for these technologies in the automotive HVAC systems market are the growing demand for comfort, fuel efficiency and increasing luxury vehicle adoption. A vehicle’s fuel efficiency is directly linked to its fitted HVAC system, as it extracts the power from the engine.

The HVAC system is lighter and more powerful; the greater is the increase in the vehicle’s fuel economy. Some luxury vehicles come standard fitted with automatic HVAC systems, power windows, heating and heated seats, and the increase in sales of these vehicles has a positive impact on the market for cabin comfort systems.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Delphi Automotive LLP, Air International Thermal Systems, Toyota Industries Corporation,Brose GmbH & Co., Valeo SA, Sanden Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Johnson Electric, Gentherm Inc., Denso Corporation, and Calsonic Kansei Corporation.

This report provides:

1) An overview of Global Automotive HVAC Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotion plans for Global Automotive HVAC Market.

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Automotive HVAC market is expected to lead Asia. Pushed by the rapidly growing markets in China and India, the automotive industry is expected to dominate this region. The market in this area is one where a vehicle’s price has a big impact on its demand. Consumers require high value for their money and therefore manufacturers rely on low cost systems for their vehicles manufactured in this area. With many multinational manufacturers headquartered in that country, North America and Western Europe were traditional markets for the automotive sector.

In these regions the automotive sector has been competitive in terms of technological advances and product shifts. Some of the main influencing factors in this area have been the need for lightweight materials, cleaner pollution and renewable fuels. The sector has also undergone a gradual recovery from recent decades of slowdowns. Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European car lubricants market during the forecast period.

The US, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Spain were some of the major economies for the region’s automotive lubricants industry.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for luxurious vehicles

o Rising need for advanced motor control and energy management systems

o Rising demand for comfort and fuel efficiency

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

o Manual

o Automatic

By Vehicle Type:

o Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

o Passenger Cars

By Component:

o Heat Exchanging Equipment

o Compressor

o Expansion Device

o Receiver/Drier

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o By Component

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o By Component

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o By Component

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o By Component

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Middle East, Africa)

o By Technology

o By Vehicle Type

o By Component

