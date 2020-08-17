Moisture Curing Adhesive Market Competitor Analysis, Growth, Opportunity, Trends & Forecast 2020-2028

Moisture Curing Adhesive Market to grow exponentially at a CAGR of XX % by 2028

The market for moisture curing adhesives is expected to offer high growth due to increasing demand from applications like building, automobile, textile, carpentry & woodworking and others is expected to drive market growth.

Increasing product demand from lightweight vehicles is projected to drive the overall market size as lightweight products are covered with moisture curing materials that provide glass & carbon fibre composite manufacturing.

What do Moisture Curing Adhesive consist of?

Moisture-curing adhesives consist of non-volatile polymers and are called viscous adhesives that absorb the moisture in the environment to perform healing action so that the substance is not corroded or weakened. Based on the requirement and function they are available in a wide range and each type of the adhesive has a particular application.

Segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Moisture curing adhesive market has been segmented based on, by type (polyurethane, polyolefin, cyanoacrylate, silicone), by application (construction, automotive, textile, carpentry & wood working and others) and by region.

By type, polyurethane segment of moisture curing adhesive market is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period.Moisture-curing polyurethane adhesives are the popular market segment, as they are quite inexpensive and can conform too many substrates such as metals, ceramics, synthetic resins, rigid foams, mineral fibres, etc. Polyurethane also possesses high load-bearing ability. The compound under heavy load faces change of form. However, after removal of load it returns to its original shape.

By application, automotive segment of moisture curing adhesive market is projected to largest market size during the forecast period. Application of moisture-curing adhesives as lightweight materials in automotive components and parts is expected to drive the market.

Lightweight fabrics coated materials with moisture-curing cements are used to make carbon fibre composites and composites reinforced by glass fibres. To achieve enhanced performance, the F1 manufacturers focus on improving the lightweight materials and smaller vehicle structure.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o The growth of construction industries

o Growth in demand from automobile industries

o Rapid Industrialization and Government Policies in emerging nations

Insights about regional distribution of market:

Based on the region, the moisture curing adhesive market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is projected to experience significant growth in the demand for moisture curing adhesive. This demand is for the growth of major applications including building, automobile, textile, carpentry & woodworking and others. Big Asia-Pacific countries include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, etc.

North America and Western Europe being some of the major markets are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Theseregions have witnessed the number of transformations from end-use industries regarding the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In addition, regulatory bodies have placed strict guidelines on environmental concerns and potential health risks related to exposures. This has been more influential in the dynamic Western Europe region. Some of the major economies in these regions include the US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and so on.

Companies Covered: Henkel AG, 3M, Sika, The Dow Chemical Company, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Tosoh Corporation, Lord Corporation,Hunstman Corporation, Jowat SE.

