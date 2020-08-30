Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Size 2020, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026 | Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Research Report: Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic Inc., GE, Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Esaote S.p.A., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG

Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Segmentation by Product: Diagnostic Device

Therapeutic Device



Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

Others



The Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Diagnostic Device

1.4.3 Therapeutic Device

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production by Regions

4.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.1.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Related Developments

8.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.2.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview

8.2.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Product Description

8.2.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Related Developments

8.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview

8.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Product Description

8.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Related Developments

8.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

8.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Overview

8.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Product Description

8.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Related Developments

8.5 Hologic Inc.

8.5.1 Hologic Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hologic Inc. Overview

8.5.3 Hologic Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hologic Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 Hologic Inc. Related Developments

8.6 GE

8.6.1 GE Corporation Information

8.6.2 GE Overview

8.6.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 GE Product Description

8.6.5 GE Related Developments

8.7 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

8.7.1 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. Overview

8.7.3 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. Product Description

8.7.5 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. Related Developments

8.8 Esaote S.p.A.

8.8.1 Esaote S.p.A. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Esaote S.p.A. Overview

8.8.3 Esaote S.p.A. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Esaote S.p.A. Product Description

8.8.5 Esaote S.p.A. Related Developments

8.9 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.9.1 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview

8.9.3 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Product Description

8.9.5 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Related Developments

8.10 BK Medical Holding Company Inc.

8.10.1 BK Medical Holding Company Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 BK Medical Holding Company Inc. Overview

8.10.3 BK Medical Holding Company Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 BK Medical Holding Company Inc. Product Description

8.10.5 BK Medical Holding Company Inc. Related Developments

8.11 Hitachi Ltd.

8.11.1 Hitachi Ltd. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hitachi Ltd. Overview

8.11.3 Hitachi Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hitachi Ltd. Product Description

8.11.5 Hitachi Ltd. Related Developments

8.12 Siemens AG

8.12.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.12.2 Siemens AG Overview

8.12.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.12.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

9 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Sales Channels

11.2.2 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Distributors

11.3 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Point-of-care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”