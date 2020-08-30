Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2026 | GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Research Report: GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi, Siemens, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, Neurologica, Samsung Electronics, Shimadzu Corporation, Amber Diagnostics, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech, Fujifilm Holdings, Koning, Danaher Corp, Medtronic, ScanCO Medical AG, United Imaging, Carestream Health

Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Single and Dual Slice CT Scanners

Multi Slice Scanners

Cardiac CT Scanners



Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others



The Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single and Dual Slice CT Scanners

1.4.3 Multi Slice Scanners

1.4.4 Cardiac CT Scanners

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

8.2 Koninklijke Philips

8.2.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

8.2.2 Koninklijke Philips Overview

8.2.3 Koninklijke Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Koninklijke Philips Product Description

8.2.5 Koninklijke Philips Related Developments

8.3 Hitachi

8.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hitachi Overview

8.3.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.3.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens Overview

8.4.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

8.5.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Overview

8.5.3 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Related Developments

8.6 Neusoft Medical Systems

8.6.1 Neusoft Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.6.2 Neusoft Medical Systems Overview

8.6.3 Neusoft Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Neusoft Medical Systems Product Description

8.6.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Related Developments

8.7 Neurologica

8.7.1 Neurologica Corporation Information

8.7.2 Neurologica Overview

8.7.3 Neurologica Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Neurologica Product Description

8.7.5 Neurologica Related Developments

8.8 Samsung Electronics

8.8.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.8.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

8.8.3 Samsung Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Samsung Electronics Product Description

8.8.5 Samsung Electronics Related Developments

8.9 Shimadzu Corporation

8.9.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shimadzu Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Shimadzu Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Shimadzu Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Shimadzu Corporation Related Developments

8.10 Amber Diagnostics

8.10.1 Amber Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Amber Diagnostics Overview

8.10.3 Amber Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Amber Diagnostics Product Description

8.10.5 Amber Diagnostics Related Developments

8.11 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

8.11.1 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Overview

8.11.3 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Product Description

8.11.5 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Related Developments

8.12 Fujifilm Holdings

8.12.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Information

8.12.2 Fujifilm Holdings Overview

8.12.3 Fujifilm Holdings Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Fujifilm Holdings Product Description

8.12.5 Fujifilm Holdings Related Developments

8.13 Koning

8.13.1 Koning Corporation Information

8.13.2 Koning Overview

8.13.3 Koning Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Koning Product Description

8.13.5 Koning Related Developments

8.14 Danaher Corp

8.14.1 Danaher Corp Corporation Information

8.14.2 Danaher Corp Overview

8.14.3 Danaher Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Danaher Corp Product Description

8.14.5 Danaher Corp Related Developments

8.15 Medtronic

8.15.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.15.2 Medtronic Overview

8.15.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.15.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.16 ScanCO Medical AG

8.16.1 ScanCO Medical AG Corporation Information

8.16.2 ScanCO Medical AG Overview

8.16.3 ScanCO Medical AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 ScanCO Medical AG Product Description

8.16.5 ScanCO Medical AG Related Developments

8.17 United Imaging

8.17.1 United Imaging Corporation Information

8.17.2 United Imaging Overview

8.17.3 United Imaging Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 United Imaging Product Description

8.17.5 United Imaging Related Developments

8.18 Carestream Health

8.18.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

8.18.2 Carestream Health Overview

8.18.3 Carestream Health Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Carestream Health Product Description

8.18.5 Carestream Health Related Developments

9 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Distributors

11.3 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Computed Tomography Scanners Devices and Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

