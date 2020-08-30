Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026 | Novartis AG, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Research Report: Novartis AG, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Crossject Medical Technology, Adherium Ltd., Sensirion AG, Diabeloop, PharmaJet, PenJet, Portal Instruments, Capsule Technologies, Propeller Health

Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injector

Powder-Based Needle-Free Injector



Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Segmentation by Application: Diabetes Management

Vaccine Management

Pain Management

Respiratory Management

Others



The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injector

1.4.3 Powder-Based Needle-Free Injector

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Diabetes Management

1.5.3 Vaccine Management

1.5.4 Pain Management

1.5.5 Respiratory Management

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Novartis AG

8.1.1 Novartis AG Corporation Information

8.1.2 Novartis AG Overview

8.1.3 Novartis AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Novartis AG Product Description

8.1.5 Novartis AG Related Developments

8.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.2.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Overview

8.2.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Product Description

8.2.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Related Developments

8.3 Medtronic Plc.

8.3.1 Medtronic Plc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Medtronic Plc. Overview

8.3.3 Medtronic Plc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Medtronic Plc. Product Description

8.3.5 Medtronic Plc. Related Developments

8.4 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

8.4.1 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Overview

8.4.3 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Related Developments

8.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.5.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Overview

8.5.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Product Description

8.5.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Related Developments

8.6 Crossject Medical Technology

8.6.1 Crossject Medical Technology Corporation Information

8.6.2 Crossject Medical Technology Overview

8.6.3 Crossject Medical Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Crossject Medical Technology Product Description

8.6.5 Crossject Medical Technology Related Developments

8.7 Adherium Ltd.

8.7.1 Adherium Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Adherium Ltd. Overview

8.7.3 Adherium Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Adherium Ltd. Product Description

8.7.5 Adherium Ltd. Related Developments

8.8 Sensirion AG

8.8.1 Sensirion AG Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sensirion AG Overview

8.8.3 Sensirion AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sensirion AG Product Description

8.8.5 Sensirion AG Related Developments

8.9 Diabeloop

8.9.1 Diabeloop Corporation Information

8.9.2 Diabeloop Overview

8.9.3 Diabeloop Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Diabeloop Product Description

8.9.5 Diabeloop Related Developments

8.10 PharmaJet

8.10.1 PharmaJet Corporation Information

8.10.2 PharmaJet Overview

8.10.3 PharmaJet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 PharmaJet Product Description

8.10.5 PharmaJet Related Developments

8.11 PenJet

8.11.1 PenJet Corporation Information

8.11.2 PenJet Overview

8.11.3 PenJet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 PenJet Product Description

8.11.5 PenJet Related Developments

8.12 Portal Instruments

8.12.1 Portal Instruments Corporation Information

8.12.2 Portal Instruments Overview

8.12.3 Portal Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Portal Instruments Product Description

8.12.5 Portal Instruments Related Developments

8.13 Capsule Technologies

8.13.1 Capsule Technologies Corporation Information

8.13.2 Capsule Technologies Overview

8.13.3 Capsule Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Capsule Technologies Product Description

8.13.5 Capsule Technologies Related Developments

8.14 Propeller Health

8.14.1 Propeller Health Corporation Information

8.14.2 Propeller Health Overview

8.14.3 Propeller Health Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Propeller Health Product Description

8.14.5 Propeller Health Related Developments

9 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Sales Channels

11.2.2 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Distributors

11.3 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

