Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | Novartis AG, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Research Report: Novartis AG, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Crossject Medical Technology, Adherium Ltd., Sensirion AG, Diabeloop, PharmaJet, PenJet, Portal Instruments, Capsule Technologies, Propeller Health

Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injector

Powder-Based Needle-Free Injector



Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Segmentation by Application: Diabetes Management

Vaccine Management

Pain Management

Respiratory Management

Others



The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injector

1.3.3 Powder-Based Needle-Free Injector

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Diabetes Management

1.4.3 Vaccine Management

1.4.4 Pain Management

1.4.5 Respiratory Management

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Trends

2.3.2 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Drivers

2.3.3 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Challenges

2.3.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Novartis AG

8.1.1 Novartis AG Corporation Information

8.1.2 Novartis AG Business Overview

8.1.3 Novartis AG Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.1.5 Novartis AG SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Novartis AG Recent Developments

8.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.2.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Business Overview

8.2.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.2.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Recent Developments

8.3 Medtronic Plc.

8.3.1 Medtronic Plc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Medtronic Plc. Business Overview

8.3.3 Medtronic Plc. Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.3.5 Medtronic Plc. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Medtronic Plc. Recent Developments

8.4 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

8.4.1 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Business Overview

8.4.3 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.4.5 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Recent Developments

8.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.5.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Business Overview

8.5.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.5.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

8.6 Crossject Medical Technology

8.6.1 Crossject Medical Technology Corporation Information

8.6.2 Crossject Medical Technology Business Overview

8.6.3 Crossject Medical Technology Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.6.5 Crossject Medical Technology SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Crossject Medical Technology Recent Developments

8.7 Adherium Ltd.

8.7.1 Adherium Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Adherium Ltd. Business Overview

8.7.3 Adherium Ltd. Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.7.5 Adherium Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Adherium Ltd. Recent Developments

8.8 Sensirion AG

8.8.1 Sensirion AG Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sensirion AG Business Overview

8.8.3 Sensirion AG Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.8.5 Sensirion AG SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Sensirion AG Recent Developments

8.9 Diabeloop

8.9.1 Diabeloop Corporation Information

8.9.2 Diabeloop Business Overview

8.9.3 Diabeloop Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.9.5 Diabeloop SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Diabeloop Recent Developments

8.10 PharmaJet

8.10.1 PharmaJet Corporation Information

8.10.2 PharmaJet Business Overview

8.10.3 PharmaJet Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.10.5 PharmaJet SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 PharmaJet Recent Developments

8.11 PenJet

8.11.1 PenJet Corporation Information

8.11.2 PenJet Business Overview

8.11.3 PenJet Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.11.5 PenJet SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 PenJet Recent Developments

8.12 Portal Instruments

8.12.1 Portal Instruments Corporation Information

8.12.2 Portal Instruments Business Overview

8.12.3 Portal Instruments Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.12.5 Portal Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Portal Instruments Recent Developments

8.13 Capsule Technologies

8.13.1 Capsule Technologies Corporation Information

8.13.2 Capsule Technologies Business Overview

8.13.3 Capsule Technologies Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.13.5 Capsule Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Capsule Technologies Recent Developments

8.14 Propeller Health

8.14.1 Propeller Health Corporation Information

8.14.2 Propeller Health Business Overview

8.14.3 Propeller Health Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Products and Services

8.14.5 Propeller Health SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Propeller Health Recent Developments

9 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Sales Channels

11.2.2 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Distributors

11.3 Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Device Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

