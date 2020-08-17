GLOBAL MOTION SENSORS MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITY, SEGMENT AND KEY TRENDS 2016-2025 | KEY PLAYERS HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, IFM EFECTOR, OMRON, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, SICK, KEYENCE, TURCK, FUTEK ADVANCED SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

The major factors expected to drive the market are the demand for automation in material handling across industries, the reproducibility and accuracy of medical automation, emerging e-commerce industries, and increased efficiency facilitated by improved supply chain processes.

Consumer electronics applications are demanding significantly for massive growth in the market for motion sensors. Application in consumer electronics is included, as smartphones, handheld computers, navigation devices, video players, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and e-readers are a major driver of growth in the market for motion sensors.

The widespread use of the Micro-electro-mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology has resulted in the miniaturization of motion sensors and this is a successful business boding. That adoption of MEMS-based motion sensors can be attributed to the need for natural calamity detection and prediction such as tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The Motion Sensors Market is segmented by sensor type (kangaroo, ring motion- activated camera, simplisafe motion, adt motion , others), by technology (pir, ultrasonic, microwave, dual technology, tomographic), by application (security, automated lighting control, home control, other), by end user industries (electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Honeywell International

2. ifm efector

3. OMRON

4. Schneider Electric

5. SICK

6. KEYENCE

7. Turck

8. FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology

9. AMETEK Sensors

10. Test & Calibration

11. igm, Makersan

12. and Soway

Market Segmentation:

By Sensor Type:

o Kangaroo

o Ring Motion- Activated Camera

o SimpliSafe Motion

o ADT Motion

o Others

By Technology:

o Passive Infrared (PIR)

o Ultrasonic

o Microwave

o Dual Technology

o Tomographic

By Application:

o Security

o Automated Lighting Control

o Home Control

o Other

By End-User Industries:

o Electronics

o Automotive

o Aerospace & Defense

o Healthcare

o Industrial

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Sensor Type

o By Technology

o By Application

o By End-User Industries

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Sensor Type

o By Technology

o By Application

o By End-User Industries

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Sensor Type

o By Technology

o By Application

o By End-User Industries

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Sensor Type

o By Technology

o By Application

o By End-User Industries

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Sensor Type

o By Technology

o By Application

o By End-User Industries

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Sensor Type

o By Technology

o By Application

o By End-User Industries

Reasons To Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the Global Motion Sensors market on a regional and global basis

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

