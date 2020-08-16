CLOUD MIGRATION SERVICES MARKET TREND 2020 EMERGING GROWTH OPPORTUNITY 2028| AWS, IBM, MICROSOFT, GOOGLE, CISCO, NTT DATA, DXC, VMWARE, RACKSPACE, INFORMATICA, WSM, ZERTO

North America is projected to take over the global cloud migration services market due to its developed IT and telecommunications communications, along with Western Europe. Japan is projected to see rapid development due to the rising number of SMEs in these provinces and growing penetration of highly developed technologies. QMI comes with an in-depth analysis and prediction report on the Cloud Migration Services Industry. A new research has been carried out across many regions and sectors. It provides a comprehensive survey report of industry key players, product type and application level from all major regions like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Cloud computing helps ventures serve their consumers via the Internet, at the same time give a flexible and economical option. On the other hand, ahead of migrating to cloud, enterprises require to comprehensively examine and recognize the several diverse aspects of cloud migration, such as economic, safety measures, and technological aspects.

The global cloud migration services market is segmented into services, deployment, organization size, applications, industries, and region. The services segment is further sub-segmented as managed services and professional service. Also, the professional services are sub-segmented into automation & integration, support & maintenance, disaster recovery, training & consulting, and others. The deployment is sub-segmented into public, private, hybrid. According to the organization size, the market is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. AWS

2. IBM

3. Microsoft

4. Google

5. Cisco

6. NTT Data

7. DXC

8. Vmware

9. Rackspace

10. Informatica

11. WSM

12. Zerto

13. Virtustream

14. RiverMeadow

15. OpenStack

Regional Analysis:

By region, North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to dominate the cloud migration services market in terms of market demand. North America and Western Europe have been traditional markets for the software sector with many global manufacturers headquartered in this region. The software sector in these regions has been dynamic in terms of technological developments and product modifications.

The demand for lightweight materials, cleaner emissions, and green fuels have been some of the key influencing factors in this region. Also, the market has witnessed steady recovery from recent slowdowns in the past decades. Some of these factors are expected to impact the dynamics of the cloud migration services market in North America and Western Europe during the forecast period. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain have been some of the major economies for the cloud migration services market t in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type:

o DevOps

o Disaster Recovery

o Managed Services

By Application:

o Project Management

o Compliance & Security Management

o Infrastructure Management

By Deployment Model:

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical:

o BFSI

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Telecommunications and ITES

o Government and Public Sector

o Manufacturing

o Consumer Goods and Retail

o Media and Entertainment

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Service Type

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Deployment Model

o North America, by Vertical

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Service Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Deployment Model

o Western Europe, by Vertical

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Service Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Model

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Service Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Model

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Service Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Deployment Model

o Middle East, by Vertical

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Service Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Model

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for cloud migration services market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in cloud migration services market and evaluate theirmarket shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the cloud migration services market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of cloud migration services market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the cloud migration services market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the cloud migration services market.

