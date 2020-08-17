VEHICLE SCANNER MARKET SIZE: OPPORTUNITIES, CURRENT TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY 2028 | GATEKEEPER SECURITY, SECUSCAN, UVISCAN, LEIDOS, AND IRD

Vehicle scanner is an automated device used to communicate with vehicle control units, to diagnose or to reprogram them. Vehicle scanners are of compact and fixed form providing applications such as sensing, illumination, sampling, imaging and vehicle sorting. This is used in cars for cockpit diagnostics.

The vehicle scanner system plays a very important role in offering user-friendly functionality and protection and helps to detect foreign items, risks, and contraband immediately. Its use is commonly used in industries such as border crossings, military checkpoints, and others.

The North America region has the highest market share for the vehicle scanner industry. It is due to the increasingly advanced infrastructures such as seaports and installations for defense. The gradual growth in the world’s terrorist attacks has also contributed to an increase in demand for stronger and more reliable defense systems.

The regional outlook segment for the vehicle scanner industry offers projections and predictions of the region-wise industry along with associated market dynamics. Furthermore, this section provides information on scenarios for major segments including area, size, applications, and others in a specific region’s vehicle scanner industry.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Gatekeeper Security

2. SecuScan

3. UVIScan

4. Leidos

5. IRD

Vehicle Scanner Market Segmented By Scanner Type (Portable/Mobile Scanner, Fixed/Static Scanner), Component (Camera, Lighting Unit, Barrier, Vehicle Scanning Software, Others), Technology Type (Scanning, Processing, Illuminating, Imaging, Sensing), Structure Type (UVSS, Drive-Through), Application (Private/Commercial Facilities, Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection).

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o The increase in terrorist activities globally

o Increasing focus on better and efficient security

Market Segmentation:

By Scanner:

Portable

Fixed

By Component:

Barriers

Camera

Lighting Unit

Software

Others

By Technology:

Illuminating

Imaging

Scanning

Sensing

Processing

By Structure:

Drive-through

UVSS

By Application:

Government Infrastructure Protection

Commercial Facilities

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Scanner

By Component

By Technology

By Structure

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Scanner

By Component

By Technology

By Structure

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Scanner

By Component

By Technology

By Structure

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Scanner

By Component

By Technology

By Structure

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Scanner

By Component

By Technology

By Structure

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Scanner

By Component

By Technology

By Structure

By Application

