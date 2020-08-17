VEHICLE SCANNER MARKET SIZE: OPPORTUNITIES, CURRENT TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY 2028 | GATEKEEPER SECURITY, SECUSCAN, UVISCAN, LEIDOS, AND IRD
Vehicle scanner is an automated device used to communicate with vehicle control units, to diagnose or to reprogram them. Vehicle scanners are of compact and fixed form providing applications such as sensing, illumination, sampling, imaging and vehicle sorting. This is used in cars for cockpit diagnostics.
The vehicle scanner system plays a very important role in offering user-friendly functionality and protection and helps to detect foreign items, risks, and contraband immediately. Its use is commonly used in industries such as border crossings, military checkpoints, and others.
The North America region has the highest market share for the vehicle scanner industry. It is due to the increasingly advanced infrastructures such as seaports and installations for defense. The gradual growth in the world’s terrorist attacks has also contributed to an increase in demand for stronger and more reliable defense systems.
The regional outlook segment for the vehicle scanner industry offers projections and predictions of the region-wise industry along with associated market dynamics. Furthermore, this section provides information on scenarios for major segments including area, size, applications, and others in a specific region’s vehicle scanner industry.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Gatekeeper Security
2. SecuScan
3. UVIScan
4. Leidos
5. IRD
Vehicle Scanner Market Segmented By Scanner Type (Portable/Mobile Scanner, Fixed/Static Scanner), Component (Camera, Lighting Unit, Barrier, Vehicle Scanning Software, Others), Technology Type (Scanning, Processing, Illuminating, Imaging, Sensing), Structure Type (UVSS, Drive-Through), Application (Private/Commercial Facilities, Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection).
Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o The increase in terrorist activities globally
o Increasing focus on better and efficient security
Market Segmentation:
By Scanner:
Portable
Fixed
By Component:
Barriers
Camera
Lighting Unit
Software
Others
By Technology:
Illuminating
Imaging
Scanning
Sensing
Processing
By Structure:
Drive-through
UVSS
By Application:
Government Infrastructure Protection
Commercial Facilities
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Scanner
By Component
By Technology
By Structure
By Application
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Scanner
By Component
By Technology
By Structure
By Application
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Scanner
By Component
By Technology
By Structure
By Application
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Scanner
By Component
By Technology
By Structure
By Application
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Scanner
By Component
By Technology
By Structure
By Application
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Scanner
By Component
By Technology
By Structure
By Application
