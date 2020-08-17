SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY EXTENSIVE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, SHARE AND REVENUE, FORECAST BY 2028| INTUITIVE SURGICAL, STRYKER CORPORATION, MAZOR ROBOTIC
According to the report, the surgical robots market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for surgical robots on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the surgical robot market.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-59763?utm_source=RN/SSK
The surgical robot market is witnessing change with the introduction of AI in operating rooms. As such, surgical robots are anticipated to gain increased prominence in ambulatory surgical centers in the coming years. The operational accuracy of surgical robots is proving productive in gynecological, general, and orthopedic surgeries.
The surgical robots market has been segmented by component (surgical robotic systems, accessories), by application (gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, general surgery), by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers).
Increasing technological advancements will boost the surgical robots market growth. Robot assisted surgeries are known for highest level of accuracy and precision across the globe. Recently developed surgical robots allow enhanced visualization and also reduces the chances of surgical site infections.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Intuitive Surgical
2. Stryker Corporation
3. Mazor Robotic
Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific by region are estimated to dominate the surgical robots market during the forecast period. These regions have been market leaders for the overall healthcare sector in terms of technological developments and advanced medical treatments. Moreover, the government policies have been favourable for the growth of the healthcare infrastructure in these regions. North America and Western Europe have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is expected to drive the demand for surgical robots market during the forecast period.
Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-59763?utm_source=RN/SSK
The US, Germany, France, UK, Canada, and Spain have been some the major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to register one of highest CAGR for surgical robots market during the forecast period. This region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand in the recent years. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are amongst some of the key countries for surgical robots market in the region. Other regions including Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Rest of the World (South America and Africa) are estimated to be emerging markets for surgical robots market during the forecast period.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for surgical robots market and related technologies.
2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).
3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global surgical robots market.
4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications
5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.
The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.
Market Segmentation:
By Component:
Surgical Robotic Systems
Accessories
By Application:
Gynecological Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
General Surgery
By End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Component
North America, by Application
North America, by End-User
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Component
Western Europe, by Application
Western Europe, by End-User
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Component
Asia Pacific, by Application
Asia Pacific, by End-User
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Component
Eastern Europe, by Application
Eastern Europe, by End-User
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Component
Middle East, by Application
Middle East, by End-User
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Component
Rest of the World, by Application
Rest of the World, by End-User
Contact:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: APAC +91 706 672 4848 / US +1 208 405 2835
UK +44 1444 39 0986
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.