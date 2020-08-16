SOFTWARE DEFINED STORAGE MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH & FORECAST WITH COMPANIES – NETAPP INC., IBM, ORACLE CORPORATION, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, HP, REDHAT INC., CISCO, FUJITSU LIMITED, GENETEC INC., VMWARE INC., AND HITACHI DATA SYSTEMS

A recent market research report, Software Defined Storage Market, provides insightful information to clients increasing their basic leadership size and examines distinct significant aspects of the business, including industry surroundings, segmentation analysis, and competitive outlook. It can enable manufacturers or change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the software defined storage during the forecast period.

1) NetApp Inc.

2) IBM

3) Oracle Corporation

4) Microsoft Corporation

5) HP

6) RedHat Inc.

7) Cisco

8) Fujitsu Limited

9) Genetec Inc.

10) VMWare Inc.

11) Hitachi Data Systems

For the study of the Software Defined Storage Market is very important the past statistics. So, the Global Software-Defined Storage Market gives the in-depth analysis of the past records along with the predicted future data. One of the most important aspects focused in this study is the regional analysis. Regional breakdown of markets helps in thorough analysis of the market in terms of future predictions, business opportunities and revenue generation potential of the market

Market Type Segment Analysis of the Software Defined Storage, Application Segment Analysis is done with considering number of different applications which are driving the Software Defined Storage market. After analyzing the market completely, It concluded that the key Manufacturers functioning in this market are concentrating on improving production capability and modernization in terms of Consumption Volume and Market Share.

For software defined storage market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the software defined storage market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established packaging infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for software defined storage market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for software defined storage market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for packaging solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for software defined storage market.

Market Segmentation:

By Software Type:

o SDS Server

o SDS Controller Software

o Data Security

o Data Management

By Service:

o Deployment & Testing

o Security

o Support

By Application:

o Data Backup & Disaster Recovery

o Storage Provisioning

o Surveillance

o Others

By End User:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Government

o Education

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Software Type

o By Service

o By Application

o By End-User

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Software Type

o By Service

o By Application

o By End-User

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Software Type

o By Service

o By Application

o By End-User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Software Type

o By Service

o By Application

o By End-User

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Software Type

o By Service

o By Application

o By End-User

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Software Type

o By Service

o By Application

o By End-User

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for software defined storage market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in software defined storage market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the software defined storage market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of software defined storage market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

