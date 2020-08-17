3D FOOD PRINTING MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2028 | NASA, NESTLE, NATURAL MACHINES, PHILIPS, 3D SYSTEMS, HERSHEY’S

The 3D Food Printing Market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for 3D food printing market on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the 3D food printing market.

The 3D food printing market for carbohydrates is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2028. The fastest growth of this segment is attributed to the preferable use of 3D food printers for the production of customized chocolates and other sweet food items such as donuts, candies, and pancakes, which involve carbohydrates as the main constituent. During this research study, the major players operating in the 3D food printing market in various regions have been identified, and their offerings, regional presence, and distribution channels have been analyzed through the in-depth discussions. To find the overall market size, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used. To estimate the sizes of other individual markets, the percentage splits are used that are obtained using secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business Week, Factiva, and OneSource along with primary respondents. The entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews with the industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) pertaining to the market. The figure below shows the breakdown of the primaries on the basis of the company type, designation, and region conducted during the research study.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for 3D food printing market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in 3D food printing market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the 3D food printing market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of 3D food printing market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Historic back-drop for 3D food printing market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the 3D food printing market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

North America expected to hold the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2017. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The huge market for confectioneries and bakery products such as candies, chocolates, pizzas, and burgers in North America and increased demand for customized food products from the region make North America the largest market of 3D food printing technology. APAC holds the largest part of the aged population present globally.

Major Key Players:

FMCG sector Modern Meadow, 3D Systems, Electrolux, Nestle, Hershey’s, Natural Machines, [email protected], Philips, NASA, Barilla, ZMorph, and Choc Edge.

Market Segmentation:

By Ingredients:

o Proteins

o Dairy Products

o Carbohydrates

o Dough

o Sugar

o Sauce

o Yard

o Fruits & Vegetable

By Application:

o Household

o Hotels

o Restaurants

o Catering Services

o Bakery Stores

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Ingredients

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Ingredients

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Ingredients

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Ingredients

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Ingredients

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Ingredients

o Rest of the World, by Application

