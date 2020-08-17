France Endoscopy Devices Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Uncategorized

France Endoscopy Devices Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024

France Endoscopy Devices

The “France Endoscopy Devices Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global France Endoscopy Devices market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide France Endoscopy Devices market is provided in detail in the report.

France Endoscopy Devices Market Covers the Following Key Players:

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Cook Medical
  • Covidien PLC
  • Ethicon Endo
  • Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Fujifilm Holding Corporation
  • Hoya Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation

    Market Overview:

  • The endoscopy devices market in France is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.45% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • – The demand for various endoscopy devices is anticipated to increase due to various factors, including rising demand for surgeries with faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, less pain, reduced scarring, better control on bleeding, and increased accuracy of the surgeries.
  • – Technological advances in surgical techniques and enhancement in equipment handling have transformed surgical procedures, including the introduction of minimally invasive surgeries. There has been an increased usage of endoscopic devices in disease diagnosis in the past few years.
  • – Nowadays, endoscopes are used for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases. The technologically advanced devices can perform all the above-mentioned functions in a minimally invasive manner, with better healthcare outcomes.
  • – Minimally invasive surgeries are performed through tiny incisions instead of one large opening. Since the incisions are small, patients tend to have quicker recovery times and experience less discomfort than conventional surgery. These procedures usually provide equivalent outcomes to traditional open surgery and offer significant benefits, such as decreased rate of major bleeding, fewer post-op infections, fewer complications, shorter length of stay, quicker return to normal activities, less scarring, and comparable/lower cost, among other such benefits. Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, minimally invasive surgeries have gained popularity in recent times.
  • – The use of minimally-invasive devices (while performing surgeries) becomes utmost important in the case of aging population. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of geriatric population is also driving the market studied. Moreover, recent studies indicate that keyhole surgery, a minimally-invasive surgery using endoscopes, is used to treat small lung cancers. All these factors mentioned above are boosting the market gro

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the , endoscope devices are minimally invasive and can be inserted into natural openings of the body, in order to observe an internal organ or a tissue in detail. Endoscopic surgeries are performed for imaging procedures and minor surgeries.

    Key Market Trends:

    Flexible Endoscopes is Expected to Hold Largest Share of France Endoscopy Devices Market

    Flexible endoscopes are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and physician’s offices to perform ENT procedures, including throat cancer, sleep apnea, chronic cough, hoarseness, vocal cord dysfunction, and swallowing disorders. The future market growth of flexible endoscopy looks promising with evolving advanced imaging systems, endoscopes with improved capabilities, enhancement of targeted therapeutics, and the application of NOTE (Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic) surgery. Recent research studies reported that flexible endoscopy under conscious sedation with overtubes is likely to show a high success rate. These devices can escalate patient safety and minimize personnel exposure to the liquid chemical germicide and its vapours.

    Report Highlights:

    • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
    • Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers
    • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
    • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
    • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
    • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
    • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024
    • France Endoscopy Devices Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

    Detailed TOC of France Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
    4.2.2 High Prevalence of Diseases that Require Endoscopy
    4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians
    4.3.2 Infections Caused by Few Endoscopes
    4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Device
    5.1.1 Endoscopy Device
    5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope
    5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscopes
    5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope
    5.1.1.4 Robot Assisted Endoscope
    5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device
    5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System
    5.1.2.2 Access Device
    5.1.2.3 Wound Protector
    5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device
    5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument
    5.1.2.6 Othe Endoscopic Operative Devices
    5.1.3 Visualization Equipment
    5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera
    5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System
    5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Gastroenterology
    5.2.2 Pulmonology
    5.2.3 Orthopedic Surgery
    5.2.4 Cardiology
    5.2.5 ENT Surgery
    5.2.6 Gynecology
    5.2.7 Neurology
    5.2.8 Urology

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.2 Conmed Corporation
    6.1.3 Cook Medical
    6.1.4 Covidien PLC
    6.1.5 Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)
    6.1.6 Fujifilm Holding Corporation
    6.1.7 Hoya Corporation
    6.1.8 Olympus Corporation

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

