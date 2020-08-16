Formic Acid Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Formic Acid Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Formic Acid market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Formic Acid market is provided in detail in the report.

Formic Acid Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Formic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Animal Feed a Huge Market Potential

– Formic acid, as a commercial animal feed additive, is added to animal diet for feed acidification.

– It is used as animal feed additive for fisheries, cattle, poultry, etc. Growth of cattle and poultry is higher in countries, such as the United States, China, India, etc., and these are the countries where the demand for formic acid has increased at a moderately high rate.

– Formic acid is also used as an antibacterial agent and preservative in livestock feed.

– Formic acid is sprayed on fresh hay, in order to delay or halt decay, thereby, allowing the feed a longer survival period. This process is of particular importance in the preservation of winter cattle feed.

– In poultry farming, formic acid is applied to feed, in order to kill salmonella bacteria. These practices are widespread in Europe, but are not as common in the United States, due to the generally low commercial availability of formic acid.

– In addition, the use of formic acid on hay feed may reduce the total milk fat when given to milch cows.

– These applications of formic acid are on the rise, due to the increase in demand for animal feed. This trend is expected to contribute to the demand for formic acid, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the demand for meat and poultry, coupled with the demand from the textile industry in countries, such as China and India. China is among the largest meat producers in the world. The top three categories include pork, chicken, and beef. Pork production in the country increased by 0.8% in 2017, to 53.4 million metric ton. Beef production also increased by 1.3% in 2017, to 7.26 million metric ton. Poultry output increased by 0.5%, to 18.97 million metric ton, while lamb production went up 1.8%, to 4.68 million metric ton. Currently, China has about 560 large and medium-sized tanneries. The leather tanning industry in the country shows signs of decline. The exports decreased by 8.2% in the first half of 2017. This downturn is likely to be due to the renewal process of laboriously adapting to the new environmental standards. The country’s textile market share in the global textile and clothing industry fell from 38.6%, in 2015, to 35.8%, in 2016. The downward trend is seen in major apparel importing regions, such as the United States, European Union, and Japan. All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the demand for formic acid in the region during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Formic Acid Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Formic Acid Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Preservatives and Feed Additives

4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Meat and Poultry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emerging Cost-effective Substitutes

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Policies and Regulations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade Type

5.1.1 75%

5.1.2 80%

5.1.3 85%

5.1.4 94%

5.1.5 99%

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Animal Feed

5.2.1.1 Silage Additive

5.2.1.2 Preservative

5.2.2 Leather Tanning

5.2.3 Textile Dyeing and Finishing

5.2.4 Intermediary in Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Middle East

5.3.5.2 Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Beijing Chemical Industry Group

6.4.4 Feicheng Acid Chemical

6.4.5 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

6.4.6 Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Perstorp

6.4.8 Polioli SpA

6.4.9 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

6.4.10 Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Wuhan Rui Fuyang Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Eastman Chemical Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Organic Acid as a Substitute for Antibiotics in Animal Feed

