Forklift Trucks Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

A forklift is a powered industrial truck, having two power-operated horizontal prongs that can be raised and lowered for loading, transporting, unloading goods and moving materials over short distances. Forklift trucks can be classified under power source in two different ways, namely internal combustion engine and electric motor. The increasing demand in various industries, such as transportation and logistics, retail sector, general manufacturing, construction, food, and beverage industry is penetrating the forklift market.

Electric Forklift Trucks to Hold the Largest Share

– In the past few years, electric/battery-powered forklifts have taken a stronghold in the material handling environment. The limitations and drawbacks that once made electric forklifts inefficient and impractical have been put to rest by advancing technologies and proven performance.

– Many industrial companies are switching to electric forklifts, because energy-efficient, environmentally friendly machines can do virtually anything emission producing IC forklifts do. Electric forklifts are a realistic alternative to liquid-fueled lift trucks and are more economical to operate, equally powerful, easier to maintain, safer, quieter, and cleaner.

– Although the rates of electric forklift depend upon location, it is clear that energy-consumption costs for an electric forklift are far less. Therefore, governments across various countries have been supporting the electric forklifts growth.

– For instance, the Chicago government regulations are pushing materials handling companies to innovate. Owing to this, Hyster Yale introduced two new products of its research and development initiatives, showcasing the company’s first counterbalanced electrical forklift truck with a factory-integrated lithium-ion battery pack.

– With several other advantages, like zero emission, low noise, better visibility, and the knack to virtually perform every task that an IC forklift can do is increasingly consenting electric forklift trucks to gain more market share every and is expected to be the fastest growing forklift type over the forecast period.

North America to Account for the Largest Portion of the Forklift Demand

– According to the estimates of Clark Material Handling Company, US, the industry contributed over USD 25 billion annually to the US GDP, supporting more than 200,000 US jobs annually. As this aligns with the interests of the current US government, to create jobs for US citizens, the sales of this equipment are expected to witness considerable growth in the region over the forecast period, making North America one of the fastest growing regions for the forklift trucks market.

– For instance, in 2019, Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) selected four research proposals to provide the industry with solutions that are smarter, more efficient in terms of new technology and innovative approaches which can help the industry for material handling, warehouse, supply chain, logistics.

– However, the region has witnessed the slowest growth owing to increased penetration as compared to other countries. According to the Material Handling and Logistics Organization, just more than a quarter million units of forklifts were sold in North America, in 2017.

