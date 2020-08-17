Food Sweetener Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Food Sweetener Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Food Sweetener market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Food Sweetener market is provided in detail in the report.

The global sweeteners market studied in the report is categorized into bulk sweeteners and sugar substitutes, both of which are commercially used in the food and beverage industry. Bulk sweeteners are sub-segmented into sucrose, fructose, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), glucose and other bulk sweeteners and sugar substitutes are sub-segmented into sucralose, xylitol, stevia, aspartame, saccharine, thaumatin and other sugar substitutes. By application, the market is segmented into dairy and frozen products, bakery, beverages, confectionery and other applications.

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies Due to Growing Urbanization and Rising Affluence

Shift in the preference for convenience, driven largely by urbanization, growing working-women population and rising household incomes, among others, are driving the demand for sweeteners in the emerging economies. Overall, the huge demand for food in developing countries has led the entire value chain to open markets for food sweeteners and to the entry of foreign players, thereby driving the demand for food sweeteners. The majority of countries with high absolute consumption of sugar fall in the category of emerging economies. Consequently, these nations bear a high burden of lifestyle diseases as pointed to by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sucrose Holds the Largest Share of the Market

Sucrose is the chemical name for table sugar. It is commonly made from sugarcane but may also be prepared from beet juice. A sugar production deficit was experienced in 2015 after five years of production growth. While there are increases in sugar production in Brazil and smaller producing countries such as the Russia Federation, South Africa, and Australia, these are offset by decreases in production in Europe and some key Asian countries. It is forecast that sugarcane will account as the source for about 85% of the sugar output over the next decade although some increase in sugar beet production is expected in Egypt, the Russian Federation, the Ukraine and the European Union. India and Indonesia are expected to scale up consumption while maintaining exports. However, in response to new sugar excise tax on beverages, the industrial demand of sugar is likely to fall across Indonesia.

Detailed TOC of Food Sweetener Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Market

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Bulk Sweeteners

5.1.1.1 Sucrose

5.1.1.2 Fructose

5.1.1.3 High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

5.1.1.4 Glucose

5.1.1.5 Other Bulk Sweeteners

5.1.2 Sugar Substitutes

5.1.2.1 Sucralose

5.1.2.2 Xylitol

5.1.2.3 Stevia

5.1.2.4 Aspartame

5.1.2.5 Saccharine

5.1.2.6 Thaumatin

5.1.2.7 Other Sugar Substitutes

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dairy and Frozen Products

5.2.2 Bakery

5.2.3 Beverages

5.2.4 Confectionery

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.3 Tate & Lyle PLC

6.4.4 DuPont

6.4.5 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.6 Celanese Corporation

6.4.7 PureCircle

6.4.8 Roquette Freres

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

