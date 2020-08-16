Food Flavor Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Food Flavor Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Food Flavor market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Food Flavor market is provided in detail in the report.

The food flavor market offers natural, synthetic, and nature identical flavorings applicable to dairy, bakery, confectionery, meat & fish products, snacks & savory, beverages and other food and beverage industries. By geography, the market is estimated for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle-East and Africa regions.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients

A significant number of consumers have gained interest towards purchasing clean label goods offering a wide scope for naturally sourced ingredients hence propelling the demand for natural food flavors. As a result, the natural flavor market witnessed the highest growth rate accounting for a USD 5286.25 million market in 2018. In order to address the growing demand for natural flavors, manufacturers are publicly committing to remove artificial flavorings and shifting towards natural ingredients. Continuing interest in foods with exotic or ethnic flavors is one of the factors driving the demand for natural flavor blends, which are forecast to register the fastest gains. In recent years, artificial flavorings such as Benzophenone, ethyl acrylate, pyridine, styrene are identified as carcinogens, and thus, are being replaced by natural flavorings across the global market.

Snack market to supplement food flavor market majorly

Attributed to growing snacking habit among work professionals and young generation the snack market is expanding very rapidly registering the highest growth rate in the application segment. Consumers are exploring and experimenting with new taste flavors without altering nutrition. The rising health trend has led consumers to choose amongst healthy snacks available in the market. As a result, many manufacturers are introducing snacks incorporated with clean-label health-effective ingredients in product formulation. Moreover, the demand for savory snacks is recorded greater than sweet snacks. In savory snacks products, standard flavour combinations such as cheese and onion to more diverse flavourings such as beef jerky are in huge demand.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Food Flavor Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Food Flavor Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 PortersFive Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Natural Flavor

5.1.2 Synthetic Flavor

5.1.3 Nature Identical Flavoring

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dairy

5.2.2 Bakery

5.2.3 Confectionery

5.2.4 Snack

5.2.5 Beverage

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Most Active Companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.2 Kerry Group plc

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

6.4.5 Givaudan

6.4.6 Firmenich SA

6.4.7 Frutarom Industries Ltd.

6.4.8 Corbion NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

