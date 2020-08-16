Food Fibers Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Food Fibers Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Food Fibers market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Food Fibers market is provided in detail in the report.

Food Fibers Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The food fibers market is segmented by type into soluble fibers and insoluble fibers; by application into bakery and confectionery, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, beverages, and ready-to-eat products. The soluble fibers segment is further divided into inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, and other soluble fibers.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Preference for Fiber Fortification and Supplementation

Research states that more than half of the consumers worldwide are now trying to increase the fiber intake in their food. This has prompted manufacturers to fortify higher-value products, like crisps, puffs, and flakes, along with dietary fibers. Key players are increasingly preferring fibers from various sources, such as chicory root, asparagus, carrots, Jerusalem artichoke, jicama, leeks, and whole grains, to develop fortified food products with high-fiber content and fiber-based supplements categorized under the functional food industry. The prebiotic supplement movement is gaining traction. Owing to this, functional-food manufacturers, like General Mills, Quaker Oats, and Pfizer, are primarily including prebiotic ingredients in their product portfolios. The companies, such as BENEO GmbH, have embarked on utilizing chicory root in their new formulations for 2018. Fibers, like chicory roots, are now used in beverages, like tea and coffee to shelf-stable snacks and wellness bars.

Europe Remains the Fastest Growing Region in Food Fiber Market

Europe is the fastest growing region in food fiber market. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of food fibers and the health benefits of the fibers are main factors supporting the growth of the market in the region. This has led to the increasing transition from consuming traditional foods to high fiber foods. The European food fibers market is also driven by increased demand for dietary supplements and functional food and beverage products. The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has adopted an AOAC international method to authorize the labelling of inulin as a fiber. This recent development allows manufacturers to label inulin and oligofructose as dietary fibers in the United Kingdom. Manufacturers now claim the following benefits on the ingredient label – enriched with fiber, fibers added, rich in fiber. The current dietary habits in Europe have shifted from traditional food to average Western diets, with too little wholegrain cereals, legumes, fruits, and vegetables.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Food Fibers Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Food Fibers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Soluble Fibers

5.1.1.1 Inulin

5.1.1.2 Pectin

5.1.1.3 Polydextrose

5.1.1.4 Beta-glucan

5.1.1.5 Other Soluble Fibers

5.1.2 Insoluble Fibers

5.1.2.1 Cellulose

5.1.2.2 Lignin

5.1.2.3 Hemicellulose

5.1.2.4 Chitin and Chitosan

5.1.2.5 Resistant Starch

5.1.2.6 Other Insoluble Fibers

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cellulose

5.2.2 Lignin

5.2.3 Hemicellulose

5.2.4 Chitin and Chitosan

5.2.5 Resistant Starch

5.2.6 Other Insoluble Fibers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 Tate & Lyle PLC

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.5 Du Pont

6.4.6 Roquette Freres SA

6.4.7 Kerry Group PLC

6.4.8 Sudzucker AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

