Fluoropolymer Films Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Fluoropolymer films are now revolutionizing the construction industry and have opened up a range of aesthetically pleasing possibilities for architects across a range of applications.

– Fluoropolymer films can be easily joined together by contact welding. Due to their extreme longevity, they are fully recyclable and may have no adverse ecological influence.

– They are mainly used in two special fields of application: Firstly, as a coating material in the textile architecture, where the origins of the design lie in tent construction, and secondly in transparent or translucent ETFE film constructions, for example in the form of roof and wall structures made from segmented air cushions.

– ETFE offers several advantages over glass in this application, including having strong resistance to hail and breakage, as well as being lighter.

– Therefore, the growing construction and building industry, especially the commercial building industry, is increasing the demand for fluoropolymer films, which is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is one of the largest producers and consumers of fluoropolymer films in the world. It is a manufacturing economy with thriving industrial and automotive production.

– China is also one of the largest manufacturers of electronic devices in the world. Thus, the market for fluoropolymer films in China has exhibited the fastest growth rate in the recent past.

– Increasing construction spending in China and favorable regulatory policies toward infrastructure development by the government are expected to drive the demand for fluoropolymer films in China.

– Additionally, China has witnessed exponential growth in the solar industry, which employ active use of fluoropolymer films in the photo-voltaic systems.

– Growing application scope in solar PV cells and semiconductors, owing to moisture and oxidation resistance properties, are factors driving the product demand.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for fluoropolymer films market over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Fluoropolymer Films Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Commercial Construction Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Reprocessed PTFE

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 PTFE(Polytetrafluoroethylene)

5.1.2 PVDF(Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

5.1.3 FEP(Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene)

5.1.4 ETFE(Polyethylenetetrafluoroethylene)

5.1.5 PCTFE(Polychlorotrifluoroethylene)

5.1.6 PVF(Polyvinylfluoride)

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Personal Care

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 AGC Chemicals

6.4.3 Arkema Group

6.4.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Daikin Industries Ltd

6.4.6 Dongyue Polymer Material Co. Ltd

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Fluoro-Plastics

6.4.9 Kureha Corporation

6.4.10 Nitto Denko Corporation

6.4.11 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

6.4.12 Solvay

6.4.13 The Chemours Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications in the Solar Industry

