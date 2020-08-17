Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

The “Fluoropolymer Coatings Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Fluoropolymer Coatings market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Fluoropolymer Coatings market is provided in detail in the report.

Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Fluoropolymer Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244283

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Sector – A Huge Market Potential

– Fluoropolymer coatings for industrial applications are applied on various derivatives, like concrete, carbon steel, stainless steel, steel alloys, brass, zinc, magnesium, and other metals, as well as non-metallic, such as glass, ceramics, elastomers, rubber, plastics, paper, or wood, in order to offer protection against mechanical, chemical, and environmental degradation. It is designed to be both aesthetic, as well as protective.

– The list of uses of fluoropolymer coatings serve is nearly endless. The main reason for applying a coating is to protect the part that is underneath it, especially from various types of corrosion. Fluoropolymer coatings are one of the most durable types of non-stick coatings. The most common use of industrial coatings is to prevent concrete or steel from corroding. Another common use is to make these materials more resistant to fire or other chemicals.

– The oil and gas industry is a major sub-segment of industrial application, which is a major consumer of fluoropolymer coatings. Oil and gas exploration and recovery demand the harshest of all applications for polymeric materials. The temperature and pressures, the presence of corrosive chemicals, and the operational life expected of such materials require the use of only premium, high-performance grades. Fluoropolymer coating has the property of withstanding extremely low and high temperature, and providing reduced torque and galling levels, even after long-term exposure to corrosion. Fasteners, valves, and subsea connectors used in oil and gas equipment benefit from low friction, good load bearing, and anti-corrosion properties of fluoropolymer coatings.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for fluoropolymer coatings during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Demand

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness tremendous growth, over the assessment period, in the fluoropolymers market, due to the wide usage of fluoropolymer coatings in numerous end-use application segments. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market, followed by Europe and North America.

– China’s 13th five-year plan outlined urbanization focused on investments in airports, railways, and water infrastructure, which is likely to drive the need for fluoropolymer-based coatings. Currently, the steadily growing number of housing stats in China is giving coating manufacturers a boost. Moreover, China is a cost-sensitive market. As fluoropolymer coatings provide a lifespan of more than 30 years, cutting down the cost of recoats and maintenance, there is a positive growth opportunity for the product.

– China is one of the world’s largest automotive and auto component manufacturing bases. The Government of China views its automotive industry, including the auto parts sector, as one of the country’s pillar industries running the national economy. Other than being a manufacturing hub, China continues to be the world’s largest vehicle market, with sales of over 28 million units in 2017. Fluoropolymer coatings, with its high weatherability and high gloss finishes, are estimated to have an increased demand from the automotive industry. High demand for premier cars and consumers’ rising purchasing power are likely to drive the demand for fluoropolymer coatings from this segment.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Fluoropolymer Coatings Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244283

Detailed TOC of Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand due to Expanding Applications in Multiple Industries

4.1.2 Growth in Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Increasing Usage of High-performance Coatings

4.1.4 Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from Low-priced Protective Coatings Available in the Industry

4.2.2 Strict Environmental Policies and Regulations

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

5.1.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

5.1.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

5.1.4 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

5.1.5 Perfluoroalkoxy Alkanes (PFA)

5.1.6 Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

5.1.7 Other Resin Types

5.2 Application Sector

5.2.1 Industrial

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Food Processing

5.2.5 Aviation and Aerospace

5.2.6 Electrical

5.2.7 Cookware

5.2.8 Other Application Sectors

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 The Netherlands

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Spain

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Daikin Industries Ltd

6.4.3 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

6.4.5 Tnemec Company Inc.

6.4.6 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

6.4.7 Walter Wurdack Inc.

6.4.8 The Chemours Company

6.4.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.10 Whitford Corporation

6.4.11 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd

6.4.12 KCC Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming Building and Construction Projects in North American and Asia-Pacific Region

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

SLIC Modules Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Suture-Free Stabilization Devices Market Size Analysis 2020 Global Manufacturing Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Overview, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Thermal Desorption Instruments Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Headphones for Kids Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Apremilast (CAS 608141-41-9) Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026