Fixed Satellite Services Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Fixed Satellite Services Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Fixed satellite services (FSS) provides a high-speed connection to the end users by making use of very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology. FSS systems are positioned in a fixed strategic location and the coverage area extends up to several square miles. FSS systems are used in various sectors like commercial, aerospace and defense, media but the telecom industry is the prime user among all.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing 5G Penetration to Stimulate the Market Growth

– Increasing 5G penetration is expected to further increase the market growth over the forecast period. This is because with the increased usage of 5G connection among users, the market is likely to grow even bigger as the 5G connection uses the fixed satellites to establish connections.

– Research has been undertaken regarding 28 GHz band sharing between 5G new radio cellular systems and fixed satellite services (FSS).

– This method focuses on modelling a sharing scenario between the uplink of the FSS system and the uplink of the 5G NR enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) cellular system. It can help in developing an interference from the FSS terminals toward the 5G base station, known as next-generation Node-B.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The region is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to the booming telecom sector in the region and increasing investment in the satellite services market.

– In December 2018, China launched its first communication satellite to provide space-based internet services worldwide, in an apparent bid to rival other international firms. Moreover, in February 2019, India launched its communication satellite GSAT-31 by a European launch services provider. It is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon.

– The continued efforts by the government of the countries and their efforts are driving the fixed satellites and therefore the related services market in the region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Fixed Satellite Services Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

