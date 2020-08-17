Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

The “Fermented Foods and Beverages Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Fermented Foods and Beverages market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Fermented Foods and Beverages market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The includes fermented foods and beverages which are segmented as probiotic food, probiotic drink, alcoholic beverage, and other types. Probiotic foods are the fermented food that consist of live bacterial cultures. The demand for probiotic yogurt is fueled by the availability of numerous flavors. By sales channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, online channel, and others. The other distribution channel includes specialty stores, kiosks, and vending machines.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Functional Beverages

The fermented foods and beverages market is driven by the robust demand for probiotic drinks by health-conscious consumers, especially the younger generations, globally. Probiotics are part of functional foods and beverages and help improve the gut functionality. Dairy-based probiotics hold the major share in the segment, followed by fruit-based probiotic drinks. Kefir and drinking yogurts are the leading classes of products that witnessed enhanced sales in the past few years, boosting the overall growth of the fermented drinks market. Asian countries tend to favor dairy-based functional beverages, whereas the United States and Europe favor cereal-based and RTD tea functional beverages.

Asia-Pacific Holds a Prominent Market Share

The Asia-Pacific fermented foods and beverages market is driven by the increasing awareness and growing interest in healthy diet, development in technology, media coverage, and consumer demand. The rising awareness of fermented drinks in China and India is expected to further boost the market studied in the region. In China, the growing demand of fermented dairy products, such as Liberte Kefir is likely to support the market growth in the upcoming years. In Asia-Pacific, the growing application of probiotics in animal diets enhances their digestibility and promotes pH balance, which, in turn, has led to an increase in the consumption among ruminants (apart from other types, such as poultry and swine) and is driving the market growth in the region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Fermented Foods and Beverages Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Sales Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.1.2 Convenience Store

5.1.3 Online Channel

5.1.4 Other Sales Channels

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Probiotic Food

5.2.2 Probiotic Drink

5.2.3 Alcoholic Beverages

5.2.4 Other Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group

6.1.2 Constellation Brands Inc.

6.1.3 Danone

6.1.4 Pepsico Inc.

6.1.5 Anheuser-busch Inbev

6.1.6 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Nestle S.A.

6.1.8 Heineken N.V.

6.1.9 The Boston Beer Company

6.1.10 GTs Living Food

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

