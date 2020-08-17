Feed Vitamins Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

The “Feed Vitamins Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Feed Vitamins market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Feed Vitamins market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Vitamins are supplements included in the animal feeds in small amounts for the overall growth, well-being and performance of the livestock. Deficiency of vitamins can be adverse to the health of the animals and will also lead to a wide range of diseases. Vitamin supplements are considered necessary in animal feeds for all kinds of livestock, and this has traditionally fuelled the animal feed vitamins market. An increase in the demand for quality meat, developing markets, health concerns & disease outbreak in livestock have driven the growth of the market globally. The scope of this report is limited to vitamins supplied to animals in the form of feed additives and vitamins supplied externally, in the form of premixes are not part of the report scope.

Key Market Trends:

Vitamin E – The Largest Market Segment by Type

The global market for Vitamin E was estimated to be USD 723.8 million in the year 2018. Vitamin E is a very important feed additive and the functions performed by the vitamin cannot be fulfilled by any other feed additive and hence, it is one of the most important feed additives. Vitamin E helps keep up the basic structure of tissues, build up the nervous system, and significantly adds to disease resistance in animals because of its balancing impacts on the immune system. Although Vitamin E is present in large quantities in fresh green forage, hay, and silage, its concentration reduces in storage, hence necessitating the incorporation of vitamin E as an additive in compound feed.

Asia Pacific dominates the market

The feed vitamins market in the Asia Pacific was at USD 636.1 million in 2018, making it the largest regional market. Livestock feeding in Asia- Pacific majorly is highly dependent on agricultural products like maize, sorghum, soybean meal, groundnut meal, and rice bran. However, with rising livestock animal health standards and the subsequent large-scale adoption of compound feed, several vitamins like A, D, E, K, and B are also included in livestock diets across the region. The Vitamin A market in China was significantly disrupted by inspections relating to environmental issues and new regulations. With the growing prices for the vitamins in the Asia-Pacific region, one of the major market players like DSM has planned to extend its investment towards vitamins production, which is likely to stabilize the prices in the near future.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Feed Vitamins Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Feed Vitamins Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Vitamins

5.1.1.1 Vitamin A

5.1.1.2 Vitamin B

5.1.1.3 Vitamin C

5.1.1.4 Vitamin E

5.1.1.5 Other Vitamins

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Ruminant

5.2.2 Poultry

5.2.3 Swine

5.2.4 Aquaculture

5.2.5 Other Animal Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Thailand

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 South Africa

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adisseo France S.A.S

6.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

6.3.3 Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

6.3.4 BASF SE

6.3.5 DSM Nutritional Products AG

6.3.6 Lonza Group

6.3.7 Atrium Innovations, Inc.

6.3.8 Vitafor Nv

6.3.9 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

6.3.10 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

