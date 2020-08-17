Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market is provided in detail in the report.

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include invokana, jardiance, farxiga, and suglat. The study is further divided into country-wise analysis, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT-2 class.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Side Effects of Invokana

– Drugs for diabetes are rather expensive for a large segment (middle-class or lower middle-class population) of diabetic patients.

– While there are only a few moderately priced-generics, like the metformin drugs, other medicines are often more costly and have fewer side effects.

– One such drug that is losing ground is Johnson & Johnson’s Invokana, due to its increasing side effects.

– In May, US regulators mandated that the pharmaceutical giant needs to add warnings to Invokana’s label about an increased risk of leg and foot amputations, and in the following month, the company’s cardiovascular outcomes trial, Canvas, confirmed that the medication increased the rate of amputations by about twofold.

Increasing Diabetic Population

– As there is an exponential growth of diabetic population YoY, especially type 2 diabetic patients, new innovative drugs are coming up in the market to increase the ease of access to the patients.

– With the increase in diabetic population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase. The other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransport 2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Eli Lilly

7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.4 AstraZeneca

7.1.5 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Eli Lilly

7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS

