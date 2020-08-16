Clutch Disk Market Global Trend 2020, Gross Earning and Emerging Growth Opportunity 2028 | Exedy, Luk Repset, Valeo, Mcleod, Spec

The “Clutch Disc Market” The 2020 report provides a point-by-point review of the market’s key developments, prospects, threats, and growth factors. Clutch Disc Industry Analysis Study notes Regional / Country Scenario. Clutch Disc market is expected to evolve in the destiny time frame at a very crucial CAGR, as the spectrum and its applications are rising spectacularly around the world.

During the forecast period the clutch disc market is expected to have a quiet inclination curve in production. Clutch discs are mechanical devices that act as transfer of power from driving shafts to driven shafts. These are arranged between the fly wheel and pressure plate. The pressure applied on the clutch disc enables the transmission shaft to rotate along with it.

The clutch discs play an important role in the vehicles ‘ gear system function. Regular clutch disc testing is very important for smooth driving and crash prevention. With its varied uses, the clutch disc market is improving its performance level in the automotive industry. The government’s policy funding is also propelling business expansion.

The main factor driving demand for clutch discs is increasing demand for automobiles and traveling comfort. But even with the increase in vehicle demand, the demand for clutch plates in European and North American markets is declining due to the growing popularity of automatic transmission vehicles. However, demand for clutch discs is growing in the Asia Pacific region, with demand for automobiles rising.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,

Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Exedy

2. LUK Repset

3. Valeo

4. Mcleod

5. SPEC

6. Southeast Clutch

7. ACDelco

8. OS GIKEN

9. Clutch Masters

10. South Bend

11. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12. BorgWarner

13. Schaeffler AG

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Molded Disc

Metal Disc

By Number of Discs:

Single Plate

Dual Plate

By Disc Size:

Below 9 Inches

9 to 10 Inches

10 to 11 Inches

Above 11 Inches

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

2 wheeler

compact car

full sized car

SUV

etc.

Commercial

truck

bus

trailers

heavy equipment used in mining farming

construction

travel trailers

taxi, and rickshaws

etc

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

By Material

By Number of Discs

By Disc Size

By Vehicle Type

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Material

By Number of Discs

By Disc Size

By Vehicle Type

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Material

By Number of Discs

By Disc Size

By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Material

By Number of Discs

By Disc Size

By Vehicle Type

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Material

By Number of Discs

By Disc Size

By Vehicle Type

