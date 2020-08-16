Automotive Electronics Market 2020 Development, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2028 | Magna International, Continental Ag, Bosch Group, Delphi Automotive

A recent report published by QMI automotive electronics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of automotive electronics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market automotive electronics during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of automotive electronics to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-21366?utm_source=ARSHAD/ST

What is Automotive Electronics ?

The concept of automotive electronics is the electronically operating systems used in automobiles. Such technologies are used in Electronic Fuel Injection, Airbag, Advanced Driver Assistance and Infotainment to increase the combined system’s overall performance.

The global automotive electronics market is driven by factors such as increasing demand in emerging markets for automobiles and luxury cars, developments and technological advancements in the global automotive industry, and increased automotive manufacturing capacities.

The automotive electronics market is segmented by area into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World. Over the forecast period, the global demand for automotive electronics is expected to rise with significant pace. Established economies like the U.S. & UK. Emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil are expected to play a major role in the first half of the forecast period, while demand for automotive electronics is expected to grow in the second half of the forecast period.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Magna International

2. Continental AG

3. Bosch Group

4. Delphi Automotive

5. Infineon Technologies

6. HGM Automotive Electronics

7. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

8. Hitachi Automotive Systems

9. Audiovox

10. Denso Corporation

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-21366?utm_source=ARSHAD/ST

By Type:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Parking Assistance

Automated Emergency Braking

Night Vision

Lane Department Warning

Safety Systems

Engine Controllers

Transmission Drivetrain

Exhaust

xEV

Infotainment & Communication

Audio

Display

Navigation

Head-Up Display

Communication

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Others

By Component:

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Current Carrying Devices (CCD)

Sensors

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Commercial

Hybrid Electric

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

By Type

By Component

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Component

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Component

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Component

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Middle East, Africa)

By Type

By Component

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Reasons To Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the automotive electronics market on a regional and global basis

o Unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 144 439 0986 APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.