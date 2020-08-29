Healthcare Payer Services Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

Healthcare payer services are outsourced by healthcare insurance payers. The changing dynamics of the healthcare sector are fascinating payers to redesign business models and processes to deal with the competition in the market whereas providing better quality patient care by restructuring the process, eliminating costs and improving customer communication.

The market of healthcare payer services market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing healthcare fraud, dynamic nature of health benefit plan strategies. Advanced data analytics, service portfolio expansion in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The List of Companies

1 EXL

2 XEROX CORPORATION

3 ACCENTURE

4 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

5 DELL

6 GENPACT

7 WIPRO LIMITED

8 COGNIZANT

9 CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

10 HGS LTD

The global healthcare payer services market is segmented on the basis of application, service type, end user and Geography. The application segment includes, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, provider management services, analytics and fraud management services, billing and accounts management services, HR services and claims management services. Based on service type, the market is segmented as, knowledge process outsourcing services, business process outsourcing services and information technology outsourcing services. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, public payers and private payers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare payer services market based on application, service type, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare payer services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare payer services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is likely to contribute to the largest share in the healthcare payer services market during the forecast period, owing to factors such as, service portfolio expansion, federal mandates increasing payer workload in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to outsourcing of cost-effective solution for healthcare payers in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

