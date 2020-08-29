Dural Repair Market 2027: Which country will show the highest growth?

Dura repair is commonly used in neurosurgical procedures to repair defects in the dura. The dura mater is the dense, leathery membrane covering and protecting the brain and spinal cord. Dural graft substitutes are used when the opening in the dura is too large to be sutured together. Dura can become damaged in many ways, such as severe head injury, tumor, or invasive surgical procedures. Dural substitutes help in preventing CSF leaks. Dural alternatives can be either biological-harvested from animals- or synthetic.

Minimally invasive spine surgery has a vital role in the treatment and management of spinal disorders. Spinal cord injuries due to accidents, sports, and falls have increased in the last few years. For instance, Approximately 17,730 new spinal cord injuries occur in the U.S. each year, the National SCI Statistical Center. Moreover, increasing geriatric population prone to falls and other severe injuries have also increased spinal cord injuries. Increasing advancement in technology to provide suitable dura substitutes are driving the growth of the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

2. Medtronic

3. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

4. Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun company)

5. Polyganics

6. Stryker

7. Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

8. Natus Medical Incorporated

9. Cook Medical

10. Baxter

The global dural repair market is segmented on the basis of material type, application and end user. Based on material type, the market is segmented as biological dural repair and synthetic dural repair. Based on application, the market is segmented as neurosurgery, spine surgery and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dural repair market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dural repair market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting dural repair market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the dural repair market in these regions.

