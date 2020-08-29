Depressive Disorders Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report 2019-2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

A mental health disorder is a depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life. Depression includes a variety of mental health problems characterized by the absence of positive emotion, low mood, and a range of associated cognitive, physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms. There are many factors, including genes, factors such as stress, and brain chemistry that could lead to depression.

The depressive disorders market is reduced efficacy and safety profiles of the drug, preference for non-pharmacological therapies, and an increase in the number of patent expiration of antidepressants lead to the weak pipeline are anticipated to hinder the market growth. However, an increase in the prevalence of depression, the rise in the geriatric population with fewer side-effects, restrains the market. Moreover, an increase in awareness regarding the disease state and required clinical needs and an increase in the number of people suffering from stress drive market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Alkermes

2. Allergan

3. Bristol Myers Squibb

4. Eli Lilly and Company

5. Glaxosmithkline plc

6. H. Lundbeck

7. Merck & Co., Inc.

8. Pfizer Inc

9. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The depressive disorders market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented as tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, homecare settings and long term care centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in depressive disorders market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The depressive disorders market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting depressive disorders market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the depressive disorders market in these regions.

