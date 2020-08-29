Unified Communication Market Size Sales Revenue And Comprehensive Research Study 2026

Unified Communication Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Global Unified Communication Market to reach USD 173.30 billion by 2025.

Global Unified Communication Market valued approximately USD 42.51 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9. % over the forecast. Growing trends towards mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are some of the key factors driving the UCaaS market. Other driving forces include the growing need for operational efficiency and cost savings. need to consolidate all business communication modes such as messaging, email, and telephone into a single cohesive system is providing an impetus to industry growth. Moreover, use of soaring number of devices and applications along with demand for high-volume messaging, call sharing, video, and meeting capabilities have significantly contributed to industry advancement. Also Rise in penetration of mobile Internet is expected to trigger the adoption of UC services. Other factors significantly contributing to market growth include availability of low-cost handsets, decreased voice calling rates, and emergence of new messaging apps. Moreover, emergence of 5G technology is expected to provide opportunities to enterprises for integrating Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) in their businesses Organizations are rapidly deploying unified communication solutions to get a world-class infrastructure of communication.

The demand for unified communication solutions is increasing due to the cost-effective and time-efficient features of cloud; the demand by businesses segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their requirement for cost-effective solutions.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oTelephony

oUnified Messaging

oConferencing

oCollaboration Platforms and Application

By Organization Size:

oSmall

oMedium

oLarge

By Industry:

oBanking, Financial Service and Insurance

oTelecom & IT

oConsumer Goods and Retail

oHealthcare

oPublic Sector and Utilities

oLogistics and Transportation

oTravel and Hospitality

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015

Base year “ 2016

Forecast period “ 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Computer Sciences Corporation, BT Group, 8×8, Inc., West Corporation, Microsoft, Corporation, Voss Solutions, Verizon Communications, Inc. Star2star Communications, Polycom, Inc.. & Cisco Systems Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Unified Communication Market In Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprise

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the Unified Communication.

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

To summarize, the Unified Communication market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

