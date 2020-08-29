Integration Platform as a Service Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Integration Platform as a Service Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.
Global Integration Platform as a Service Market to reach USD 1378.3 billion by 2025.
Global Integration Platform as a Service Market valued approximately USD 528 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 41.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. It consists of cloud technologies such as cloud storage, cloud computing, and other internet technologies that are associated with shared devices and converged infrastructure for enterprises. Integration can seek advantage from the powerful storage, computational, and communications resources of contemporary data center in the cloud, which can share and process information from different systems, when connected to the cloud. The high cost, lengthy delivery times and heavy complexity in infrastructure building for Integration through traditional on-premises approaches contradict the concept of lean approaches and management.
The rapid innovation capabilities in the IPaaS market, and the need for lean and quicker Integrated platform have resulted in rising inclination towards IPaaS. Exponential growth in the user subscription over the last few of years has impelled many key players in the information technology and cloud computing industry to venture and invest in this industry. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service Type:
oCloud Service Orchestration
oData Transformation
oApplication Programming Interface Management
oData Integration
oReal-Time Monitoring and Integration
oBusiness-To-Business and Cloud Integration
oApplication Integration
oTraining and Consulting
oSupport and Maintenance
By Deployment Mode:
oPrivate Cloud
oPublic Cloud
oHybrid Cloud
By Organization Size:
oSMEs
oLarge Enterprise
By Vertical:
oBanking, Financial Services, and Insurance
oConsumer Goods and Retail
oEducation
oGovernment & Public sector
oHealthcare & Life Science
oManufacturing
oMedia & Entertainment
oTelecommunication & IT
By Regions:
oNorth America
oU.S.
oCanada
oEurope
oUK
oGermany
oAsia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oLatin America
oBrazil
oMexico
oRest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year “ 2015, 2016
Base year “ 2017
Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Informatica Corporation, Mulesoft, Inc., Snaplogic,Inc., Celigo, Inc, IBM Corporation., Oracle Corporation, Jitterbit, Inc, Dbsync, Flowgear, Dell Boomi.inc and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Integration Platform as a Service Market in Market Study:
oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors
oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises
oVenture capitalists
oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)
oThird-party knowledge providers
oInvestment bankers
oInvestors
Key factors influencing market growth:
- New application developments and product designs.
- Falling prices of the Integration Platform as a Service.
- Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.
- Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.
To summarize, the Integration Platform as a Service market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.
