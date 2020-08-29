Digital Pathology Market Size, Revenue | Forecast Research Report To 2026

Digital Pathology Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Global Digital Pathology Market to reach USD 1117.6 billion by 2025.

Global Digital Pathology Market valued approximately USD 360.40 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast Growth in the market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics, ease of consultation, increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing initiatives by governments and industry players. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives by industry players and governments in diagnostics and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The products segment of the digital pathology market is classified into scanners, software,

The large share can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing initiatives by industry players and governments in diagnostics communication systems, and storage systems. The scanners segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global digital pathology market in 2017. The large share of this can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency solutions across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as a large patient population, shortage of pathologists, increasing initiatives in the healthcare industry by key market players, and rising adoption of advanced technologies for disease diagnosis are driving the growth of the digital pathology market in this region.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

oScanners

oSoftware

oCommunication System

oStorage System

By Type:

oHuman Pathology

oVeterinary Pathology

By Application:

oTeleconsultation

oDisease Diagnosis

oDrug Discovery

oTraining and Education

By End User:

oPharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

oHospitals and Reference Laboratories

oAcademic & Research Institutes

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015

Base year “ 2016

Forecast period “ 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics,3DHISTECH, Koninklijke Philips, Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm, Corista, Indica Labs, XIFIN & Leica Biosystem. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Digital Pathology Market In Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the Digital Pathology.

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

