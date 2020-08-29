eClinical Solutions Market 2020 By Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities 2026

eClinical Solutions Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Global eClinical Solutions Market to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025.

Global eClinical Solutions Market valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9 % over the forecast

Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with augmented IT budgets for drug development are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market. However, the low adoption rate in certain geographies due to a lack of awareness related to the benefits of eClinical solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management system (CDMS) segment accounted for the largest share of the global eClinical solutions market in 2016. The electronic clinical outcome assessment segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for e Diaries in clinical studies to collect patient self-reports by major pharmaceutical companies and the use of mobile and digital technologies are driving the growth of this market segment. Emerging markets including China, South Korea, Taiwan, and India are attractive destinations for outsourcing clinical trials due to the presence of a large patient population and the low operating cost of conducting clinical trials in these countries.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

oElectronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems

oClinical Trial Management Systems

oRandomization and Trial Supply Management

oClinical Data Integration Platforms

oElectronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions

oSafety Solutions

oElectronic Trial Master File Systems

oRegulatory Information Management Solutions

By Delivery Mode:

oWeb-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

oLicensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

oCloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

By Clinical Trial Phase:

oPhase I Clinical Trials

oPhase II Clinical Trials

oPhase III Clinical Trials

oPhase IV Clinical Trials

By End User:

oPharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

oContract Research Organizations

oConsulting Service Companies

oMedical Device Manufacturers

oHospitals

oAcademic Research Institutes

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015

Base year “ 2016

Forecast period “ 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc, Datatrak Internatiional, Inc, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc & Maxisit. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global eClinical Solutions Market In Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the eClinical Solutions.

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

To summarize, the eClinical Solutions market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

