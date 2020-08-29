Flat Panel Display Market 2020 Industry Research, Share, Growth 2026

Flat Panel Display Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Global Flat Panel Display Market to reach USD 1768 million by 2025.

Global Flat Panel Display Market valued approximately USD 1237 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The flat panel display market is developing and growing at a significant pace. The flat panel display which includes the thin and lightweight display that has been a primary consumer preference considering the past decade which includes span of 2005-2015. The utility of flat panel display is most common in the electronic devices such as televisions, desktop monitors, digital cameras, smartphones and laptops. The flat panel displays are superior to the conventional CRTs and these flat panel displays have a competitive edge owing to increasing brightness, growing contrast settings, more pixel support resolution and reduced power consumption. The enhancing consumer electronics market the flat panel display in the present scenario is witnessing significant demand on the global scenario. The flat panel display market is mainly driven by two factors which includes the reduction in the prices of the flat panel display market since the past decade and prospering demand laptops, smartphones and HD televisions on the global scenario. The flat screen monitors which are used in the interior of the modern day vehicles which is in built with HMI technology is also supporting the growth of the flat panel display market. The flat panel display is being adopted mainly in the urban and semi urban region in comparison with the rural areas which results into the concentrated customer base. The rise in the disposable income of individuals both from the developing and developed nations is acting as a key trend in the growth of the flat panel display market.

On the basis of segmentation, flat panel display market is segmented into applications, technology and end users. The LCD segment which is component of Application segment is dominating in the present scenario owing to constantly degradation in the prices of OLED and the rising demand of the shares of the AMOLED segment that will be dominate the market during the forecasted period. Moreover, the reduction in the demand for the personal computers will further result into lowering the demand of LCD monitors that in turn will augment the shares of the AMOLED segment. The consumer electronics segment which is a component of end users is anticipated to dominate the flat panel display market during the forecasted period of 2016-2023. The rising adoption of AMOLEDs considering the smartphones, tablets and LEDs for the televisions will boost the growth of the market in the above segment. Moreover, enhancing demand for the high resolutions and high & rich color quality displays along with the enhancing demand for the Ultra-high definition LCD TVs will also boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period 2016-2023.

The regional analysis of Global Flat Panel Display Market is considered for the major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the globe in terms of market share. However, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Companies involved in the market are as follows:

oApplied Materials

oAU Optronics Corporation

oDisplay Corporation

oInnolux Corporation

oJapan Display Inc

oPanasonic Corporation

oSharp Corporation

oSony Corporation

oLenovo, Toshiba

oUniversal Display Corporation

oTokyo Electron

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

oFDP Equipment

oLCD

oAmoled

By Technology:

oLTPS

oA-SI

By End User:

oConsumer Electronics

oAutomotive

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Flat Panel Display Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the Flat Panel Display.

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

To summarize, the Flat Panel Display market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

