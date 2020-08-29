Coating Additives Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2026|Top Key Players BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group

“Latest Research Report: Coating Additives industry”

DBMR published a new research publication on “Global Coating Additives Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025″ with 350+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the study you will find new evolving Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Coating Additives Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Active companies in the industry making moves to ready that include BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc

The global coating additives market is expected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2025, from USD 7.20 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Coating Additives Market Dynamics:

The market study provides details of drivers and restraints for the Coating Additives Market with the help of SWOT analysis, along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. This report makes you focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are.

Global Coating Additives Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Coating Additives Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

The Titled Segments and Sub-section of the Market are illuminated below:

By Type: Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives

By End-User Industry: Residential & Commercial Buildings

By Formulation: Water-Borne and Others

According to the Regional Segmentation the Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Company Coverage in Market (Company Profiled, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman, Inc., Croda International Plc, Cytec Industries Inc., Angus Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Cabot Corp., Cytec Industries Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dynea among others.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

