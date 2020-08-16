Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2020 to 2025

The Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 38.9 Million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at USD 1547.3 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 69.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for easy to use and inexpensive data management tools is the key factor driving the growth of Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market.

Scope of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report:

Blockchain technology is one of the most important and disruptive technologies in the world. There is an increasing of the blockchain technology in various industries to innovate the way they function. One of the industries that are looking to adopt the blockchain is the healthcare industry. A blockchain can be simply defined as a time-stamped series of immutable record of data that is managed by a cluster of computers not owned by any single entity. Each of these blocks of data are secured and bound to each other using cryptographic principles. Blockchain technology has the potential to transform health care, placing the patient at the center of the health care ecosystem and increasing the security, privacy, and interoperability of health data. It can provide a new model for health information exchanges (HIE) by making electronic medical records more efficient, secure and disintermediated.

Blockchain technology in healthcare market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users and regional & country level. Based upon type, blockchain technology in healthcare market is segmented into public and private. Based upon application, the market segmented is into supply chain management, clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, other applications. Based upon end-user, blockchain technology in healthcare market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, other end users.

The regions covered in this Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report- Key market players, of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market are like IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Gem, Patientory, Hashed Health, Chronicled, Isolve, Factom, Blockpharma, Medicalchain, Simplyvital Health, Farmatrust and others.

Increasing Threat of Counterfeit Drugs is One of Major Factors Driving the Market Growth.- Increasing incidences of information leaks, to reduce drug counterfeit and strategic initiatives taken by the key players are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Counterfeit medicines are on the ascent, murdering an expected 1 million individuals per year. For example; The World Health Organization (WHO) gauge that around 10% of prescriptions over the world are fake and that this rate is as high as 30% in certain zones of Asia, Latin America and Africa. Thus, the OECD has reasoned that the fake pharmaceutical industry is worth some place in the district of $200bn every year €“ for correlation, the illicit medication exchange is worth around $246bn. Due to how rewarding the fake prescription business currently is, it has seen emotional development as of late, making Interpol report a nine-fold increment in the volume of phony medications provided between 2011€“14. Blockchain innovation, infamous for its applications in verifying tremendous swathes of information such that is difficult to control, can possibly handle this developing illegal industry by following the development of medications. In addition, growing need for efficient health data management system and increasing prevalence of diseases are expected to create huge amount of data and supplement the market growth. However, Lack of a central entity & common set of standards may hamper the market growth. Moreover, leveraging blockchain technology in healthcare records will ensure that the data cannot be altered to ensure the data integrity.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market.

Key Benefits for Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Reports

€¢ Global market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

€¢ Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

€¢ Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

€¢ Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.



Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Segmentation:-

By Type:

€¢Public

€¢Private

By Application:

€¢Supply Chain Management

€¢Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

€¢Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

€¢Other Applications

By End-User:

€¢Pharmaceutical Companies

€¢Healthcare Payers

€¢Healthcare Providers

€¢Other End Users

By Region

€¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

€¢ Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

€¢ Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

€¢ LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is Expected to Dominate the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market.- North America is expected to dominate the global technology in healthcare market within the forecast period. According to The United States Census Bureau, more than 91.2 Million Americans were secured by medicinal services protection, out of which Medicaid gave protection inclusion to the 19.4% and Medicare represented 16.7% and 16.2% profited protection benefits by direct-buy. To keep up the constant record of protection holder’s insurance agencies can favor Blockchain innovation in future. The European market is expected to be the second-largest market for blockchain innovation in social insurance showcase. The market development in this district can be credited to the expanding number of clinical preliminaries with expanding innovative work consumption in pharmaceutical industry, expanding mindfulness about Blockchain innovation in the area, and rising social insurance use is relied upon to drive the development of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected upon to be the quickest developing blockchain innovation in social insurance advertise within the forecast period attributable to the expanding non-exclusive pharmaceutical industry in the district, consistently expanding interest in human services, and reception of innovation in medicinal services.

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Key Players:

IBM

Microsoft

Guardtime

Pokitdok

Gem

Patientory

Hashed Health

Chronicled

Isolve

Factom

Emerging Healthcare Blockchain Companies

Blockpharma

Medicalchain

Simplyvital Health

Farmatrust

This comprehensive report will provide:

€¢ Enhance your strategic decision making

€¢ Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

€¢ Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

€¢ Increase your industry knowledge

€¢ Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

€¢ Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

€¢ Build your technical insight

€¢ Illustrate trends to exploit

€¢ Strengthen your analysis of competitors

€¢ Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

€¢ Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

€¢ Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

€¢ Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

€¢ What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

€¢ What are the trends of this market?

€¢ Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

€¢ How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

€¢ How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

€¢ Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2017?

€¢ How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segment account for in 2025?

€¢ Which region has more opportunities?

Read Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/Global-Blockchain-Technology-in-Healthcare-Market-size-and-Analysis/Summary

