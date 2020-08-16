Radiology Information System Revenue 2020 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025
The Radiology Information System market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.
Radiology Information Systems Market is valued at 712.96 USD Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1190.57 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Increased investment on healthcare expenditure and various technological advancements in software for easy operations are key drivers for Global Radiology Information Systems Market.
Radiology Information Systems report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about radiology information system market from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This repost consist of regional segmentation with product type, deployment type and end- user.
Radiology Information system are the software used by the healthcare professionals, hospitals and diagnostics centers to maintain the patient data in electronic form. It provides the easy access to the patient data; helps to maintain the complete patient data which includes admission, discharge, reports, appointments and others. This increases the accuracy and reduces the error which takes place due to the manual errors. Radiology segments various types of diagnostics test such as ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, CT scan and others. These radiology diagnostics test will helps in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases as easily as possible and helps healthcare professional to provide better treatment.
Radiology Information System Market Analysis
There are various factors driving the growth of the radiology information system one of the major factors driving the growth in this market are increased prevalence of chronic diseases over the period of time. As per Centers for disease Control and Prevention 2017 report, About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year that is 1 in every 4 deaths. Furthermore, technological advancement coupled with increased healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to promote the growth of radiology information system market over the forecast period. However, increased concern about data safety is expected to hamper the growth of radiology information system market over the forecast period.
Radiology Information System Market Share
Radiology Information Systems Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025
Global radiology information system market report covers prominent players like Epic Systems Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health and Siemens AG and others.
Radiology Information Systems Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Integrated RIS
Standalone RIS
By Deployment Type
Web based RIS
Cloud based RIS
On-premise RIS
By End-User
Hospitals
Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
Office Based Physicians
Others
By Region
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Radiology Information Systems Market Key Players
Epic Systems Corporation
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
MedInformatix, Inc.
GE Healthcare, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Carestream Health
Siemens AG
