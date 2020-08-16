Atrial Fibrillation Revenue 2020 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin, Recent Development 2025

The Atrial Fibrillation market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Market is valued at USD 5689.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11229.7 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.2 % over the forecast period. Increasing preference of catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia treatment and increasing prevalence of obesity, hypertension in the population are the major driving factors for the growth of the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market.

Atrial fibrillation is a rapid or irregular rhythm of the heart that increases the risk of heart, stroke, and other complications, such as discomfort (Angina), pressure, or chest pain which may lead to congestive heart failure. Catheter ablation is one of useful treatments of abnormal heart rhythm, specifically when medications are ineffective. It is a low-risk minimal invasive procedure for cardiac arrhythmias treatment. The catheter ablation device removes the faulty heart tissues that cause irregular heart rhythms. Catheter ablation has rendered 95.0% of success rate in treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Around 50,000 catheter ablation procedures are performed each year in Germany. Atrial Fibrillation market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia treatment.

Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation:

By Devices

€¢ Surgical Devices

o Maze Surgery

o Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

o Catheter Ablation

o Cryoablation

o Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

o Laser Based Catheter Ablation

o Others

€¢ Non-Surgical Devices

o Electric Cardio version

o Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

o Diagnostic Catheters

o Mapping and Recording Systems

o Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

o Cardiac Monitors

o Access Devices

o Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

o Others

By End-User

€¢ Hospitals

€¢ Clinics

€¢ Ambulatory Surgery Centers

€¢ Others

By Region

€¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

€¢ Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

€¢ Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

€¢ LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Atrial Fibrillation Market Key Players:

€¢ Boston Scientific Corporation

€¢ Abbott

€¢ Biosense Webster, Inc.

€¢ St. Jude Medical, Inc.

€¢ Siemens Healthcare

€¢ Medtronic plc

€¢ Koninklijke Philips N.V.

€¢ AtriCure, Inc.

€¢ Others

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Atrial Fibrillation Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Size

2.1.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Production 2014-2025

2.2 Atrial Fibrillation Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Atrial Fibrillation Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Atrial Fibrillation Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Atrial Fibrillation Market

2.4 Key Trends for Atrial Fibrillation Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Atrial Fibrillation Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Atrial Fibrillation Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Atrial Fibrillation Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Atrial Fibrillation Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Atrial Fibrillation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Atrial Fibrillation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Atrial Fibrillation Production by Regions

4.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Atrial Fibrillation Production

4.2.2 North America Atrial Fibrillation Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Atrial Fibrillation Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Atrial Fibrillation Production

4.3.2 Europe Atrial Fibrillation Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Atrial Fibrillation Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Atrial Fibrillation Production

4.4.2 China Atrial Fibrillation Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Atrial Fibrillation Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Atrial Fibrillation Production

4.5.2 Japan Atrial Fibrillation Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Atrial Fibrillation Import & Export

5 Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Atrial Fibrillation Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines



Read Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/Atrial-Fibrillation-Market-Growth/Summary

